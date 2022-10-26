POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe





JOHANNESBURG - On the back of hosting his third annual Inclusive Growth Forum in Drakensburg at the weekend, former president Kgalema Motlanthe sat down with Politricking with Tshidi Madia to continue the conversation about moving South Africa forward, reflecting on some of the issues that are holding the nation back.

During the interview Motlanthe did not shy away from the reality that the general state South Africa finds itself in has worsened, highlighting the country's crippling economy, the high unemployment and poverty rates, as well as the struggles of some of South African entities like Eskom.

“The general confidence levels among ordinary people in the communities and within authorities has gone down and that’s why everyday somewhere in a township or village in the country there are demonstrations and that is an indication that things aren’t going as they should. The other problem is that there is a government who sets out plans to the betterment of the people and whence elections take place and administration is changed then progress is put to a halt.”

While speaking of elections, former Motlanthe touched on the new Electoral Amendment Bill that was passed by the National Assembly on 20 October, which will allow individuals to stand for elected office as independents. Motlanthe thinks the Bill needs to be relooked.

If the NCOP doesn’t do a surgical overhaul of the Bill then it will be struck down, because it makes it more burdensome and almost impossible for independent individuals to contest. [As it is], they stand to lose votes because it doesn’t matter how many votes they would have received the would only receive one seat in Parliament. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe

When asked about the role of former leaders in the country, the name of former president Jacob Zuma could not be avoided, and added that Zuma was within his rights to express his views and to initiate projects that he wanted to focus his energy on.

Motlanthe also shared his light on the state capture report which has put South African leaders under tough scrutiny exposing corruption from the highest positions of leadership. He said that in terms of all the critical recommendations it is the president who bears the responsibility of giving effect to the recommendations along with the law makers.

There are many people who are doing good things for the country, but their projects are not part of the national plans that will take the country forward as one. All of these good things that people are doing could be beneficial to the advancement of course of South Africa if they were under a shared vison. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe

This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe