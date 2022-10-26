'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mike Brown - Chief Executive Officer at Nedbank, about expectations ahead of the much-anticipated Medium-Term Budget Policy Speech.
CEO at Nedbank, Mike Brown, says that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana must provide a detailed plan to keep the country afloat considering its deficit and global debt.
Godongwana is set to deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Speech at 2pm on Wednesday at the Cape Town City Hall.
Brown believes that the minister will be delivering the speech amid a difficult global economic outlook and struggling state-owned entities domestically.
Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank
We all know inflation is rising everywhere, particularly in energy and food prices. We know as the results of the interest rate rising, global growth is slowing very strongly... and it's likely the UK and EU are probably in recession at the moment, and odds are extraordinarily high that the US will also go into recession.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank
Godongwana must deliver a robust speech that will aid the ailing economy, said Brown.
It is a very difficult global outlook in which to be delivering the South African budget and I think what is absolutely vital is to deliver a budget that inspires confidence in our ability to stabilise our deficit and the amount of money our country has borrowed.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank
Source : GCIS
