Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
RELATED: Western Cape DSD says illegal rehabs profit from 'exploitation of desperation'
Fans of Springbok Elton Jantjies have taken to social media to express their support for the rugby star after it was reported he had checked himself into a drug rehab centre in Cape Town last week.
It's been a tumultuous year for the veteran flyhalf who was sent home from Argentina in September following rumours of an affair with the Bok's team dietician Zeenat Simjee.
He's also been left out of the squad for the team's trip to Europe next month.
But despite the scandals playing out in the media, fans of the 32-year-old have shown that they've got his back, with many commending Jantjies for seeking professional help.
"Nobody is perfect, we all fail and make mistakes in this life," wrote one Facebook user, while another spoke of the bravery of Jantjies decision to get support. "Support people who hit rock bottom, choose to submit to professional services to piece their lives together again."
Posting on Instagram at the weekend, Jantjies said he understood and supported the decision of the Springboks not to include him in next month's European tour.
He also confirmed that he was seeking professional help to "focus on my mental health to ensure that I get my personal life and career back on track."
I have received fantastic support from a therapeutic team with whom I have been working closely to ensure that my personal welfare remains my top focus and priority, and I know it will require hard work and a huge effort to remain on this path. However, I’m fully committed and hope to return to the rugby field as a better man and player.Elton Jantjies, Fly half - South African rugby union player
RELATED: Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'?
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
More from Local
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond
Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.Read More
Over 3000 South Africans reach out SADAG daily, says Operations Director
Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.Read More
Injectable HIV drug widens options against HIV transmission, says expert
Dr Fareed Abdullah said CAB-LA has been proven as the most effective HIV prevention available to Southern Africa because it is ministered every 8 weeks as opposed to the intake of one pill every day.Read More
JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement
The politics within the City of Johannesburg intensify since some offices are being locked out without operation.Read More
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
WATCH: Man breaks down after being sold two fake pistols for $100
A video has gone viral of a man seen crying after being sold two fake guns for $100 US dollars.Read More
WATCH: Mom busts girl helping herself to baby's formula
A video has gone viral of a mom who caught a girl stealing her baby's milk in the kitchen.Read More