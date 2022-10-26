Streaming issues? Report here
What business and labour are expecting from the mid-term budget statement

26 October 2022 11:46 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Economy
Business Unity South Africa
Midterm Budget Policy Statement
Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Congress of South Africa Trade Unions

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, is expected to give the medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday.

Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to the president of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), Prof Bonang Mohale and trade Union Cosatu's deputy parliamentary officer, Tony Ehrenreich, about business' and labour's expectations of the mid-term budget policy statement.

The statement comes as the country continues to experience a multitude of crises including rampant load shedding, water restrictions, increased unemployment rates and poverty.

Many South Africans burdened by a failing state are anticipating the mid-budget statement to address these issues and what government plans on doing to salvage the situation.

Mohale says that these issues are a culmination of a looming global economic crisis rooted in volatility and unpredictability.

This is, indeed, a big time for the global economy. This economy is undergoing a tectonic quake, a huge regime shift, [and] a worldwide slow down. Indeed, we are in troubled neighbourhoods, and we are facing multiple crises as the world moves away from financial stability, predictable financial markets, low-interest rates, and low inflation to a new world where we are now subjected to exogenous shocks, increased unpredictability and increased volatility.

Prof Bonang Mohale, president - BUSA

He says that this has resulted in things being significantly worse for South Africans as the global recession increased the cost living, generating a low GDP, as well as an increase in interest rates, inflation rates, and fuel and food prices.

Ehrenreich says that a way to tackle some of these issues is to focus on stable economic growth by targeting the employment crisis.

Focusing on generating employment, particularly for the poor, would increase the income levels in these communities.

This would, in turn, generate stable economic growth because these communities would drive the demand in the economy through the increased demand for locally produced goods and services.

A big part of what we've got to do in the economy at the macroeconomic level is increase the levels of income in the poor communities so that they, themselves, can drive demand in the economy and that can spur economic and industrial activity... It's the poorer section of society that drives local demand for clothing, food stuff and other issues. So, that's got to be a key focus of government and that's the area that they failed.

Tony Ehrenreich, deputy parliamentary officer - Cosatu

However, Ehrenreich says that the treasury does not appear to have a plan on how it intends to increase this economic growth, something he hopes will be addressed in the mid-term budget statement.

It's clear that government, or treasury, does not appear, with the present budget trajectory that we're on, to have a plan to deal with increasing economic growth and making sure that through that we can decrease the debt... and we're hoping that the medium-term budget statement addresses those weaknesses.

Tony Ehrenreich, deputy parliamentary officer - Cosatu

Scroll up for the full audio.




