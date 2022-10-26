



JOHANNESBURG - On Tuesday, just after 5:30 PM in Linden, Johannesburg, Dingaan (47) - who was not comfortable with sharing his full name due to safety reasons - had his car stolen while he was in a café.

WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wHrIrOwe0m — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2022

In CCTV footage that was obtained from the café, the perpetrators were seen doing something to the car before one of the three hijackers got inside and drove off.

According to Dingaan, and as seen in the video clip, the thieves were able to access the car in about two minutes and jammed the tracker before driving off with the stolen vehicle.

"I called the insurance for a tracker, but these guys had put jammers in the car, so they could not track it using the tracker, but they put out [the number plate] and the type of car. That's how they saw it," Dingaan said.

About 20 minutes later, one of the people who stole the car was found inside it at a robot, and was taken into custody at the Fairlands Police Station.

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes