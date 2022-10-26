Injectable HIV drug widens options against HIV transmission, says expert
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Dr Fareed Abdullah - SAMRC director of the Office of AIDS and TB Research; and medical researcher and chair of SAHPRA - Professor Helen Rees on the approval of Zimbabwe’s HIV prevention drug, and what this means for the treatment of HIV.
- Zimbabwe has become the first African country and the third in the world to approve HIV prevention drug Cabotegravir (CAB-LA).
- The drug, which has been recently recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), **is delivered by injection and has been engineered to stay in the body for at least two months.**
South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Office of AIDS director, Dr Fareed Abdullah said the approval of an injectable drug widens the options available for HIV prevention.
He said improving HIV prevention efforts has not been very successful in recent years.
CAB-LA is an injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP) - another form of HIV preventative medication taken to reduce the chance of getting HIV from sex and injection use.
Abdullah said CAB-LA has been proven as the most effective HIV prevention available to Southern Africa because it is ministered every 8 weeks as opposed to the intake of one pill every day.
We had access to an oral pill which hasn’t been very effective in a country like South Africa, he explained.
Now we have this injectable which can be taken every two months and it’s basically the most effective intervention we have now.Dr Fareed Abdullah, Director of the Office of AIDS and TB Research - SAMRC
He recommends the adoption of the CAB-LA in South Africa specifically to reduce the high rate of infection faced by young women aged 15-29.
According to the Basic Education department, 1 300 adolescent girls and young women are infected with HIV in the country every week.
While chair of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Board (SAHPRA) Prof Helen Rees said the CAB-LA has shown a significant reduction over oral PREP.
What we found with CAB-LA, this injectable has a very significant reduction in HIV infections and more than the oral prep… The women who use this product regularly on a two-monthly basis have a very high level of protection against HIV.Prof Helen Rees, Chair of South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Board
Side effects of the drug are minimal and limitation on who can take it are only placed on pregnant women and children, explained Abdullah.
Because the research was done in adults 18 years and older, it can only really be used in that age group…Dr Fareed Abdullah, Director of the Office of AIDS and TB Research - SAMRC
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
