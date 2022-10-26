



Once again taking the lead on The Midday Report, the ongoing saga of the JHB mayoral office. Having recently been reinstated to the position of the Executive Mayor by the JHB High Court, Mpho Phalatse has wasted no time in regrouping her cabinet and has promised to get the city back to work.

However, the situation is not over and done with. Phalatse could very well see the door once more. Pending a forthcoming city council meeting, there's every chance the incumbent mayor could very well be titled 'former' mayor once more.

Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with the mayor about what was happening in the mayor's office during her absence and her efforts to resume administrative duties.

It doesn't look like the Dada Morero administration was at work for our residents. I mean, we're discovering that many of them had never even reported to their offices. And some of the MMCs are telling me that, you know, their offices were never occupied. Mpho Phalatse, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Interview with Mpho Phalatse, Duly elected Jo'burg Executive Mayor.

Another DA Mayor set to face the axe this as DA’s Ekurhuleni mayor could be ousted in motion of no confidence.

City of Tshwane working to improve its own water-generation capacity.

Police officer in court for allegedly killing two women he was believed to be in a romantic relationship with.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Mayor Mpho Phalatse wants to get JHB back to work