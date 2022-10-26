JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement





Mandy Wiener spoke to Mpho Phalatse - the executive mayor of Johannesburg.

The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, wants to get access to the municipality and mayoral office.

Phalatse exclusively told 702's Mandy Wiener that locks were changed in some offices including the mayoral office within the municipality.

Johannesburg High Court ruled on Tuesday that the council sitting and subsequent unseating of Phalatse last month was unlawful.

Unfortunately, locks have been changed, we were currently waiting for keys so that we can access those offices and start operating but that is telling that people were not operating from the headquarters. Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor - City of Johannesburg

I was told that we don’t have the keys and locks have been changed in various offices. I have commissioned a small team to recover those keys as soon as possible because I need all the MMCs and their teams back in the office to continue the work of running the city and I need to get back to the mayoral office. Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor - City of Johannesburg

She also said that they were conducting virtual meetings with her cabinet excluding Patriotic Alliance councillor, Ashley Sauls - who jumped ship to the African National Congress camp.

Phalatse added that she was conducting meetings with coalition partners ahead of a suspected motion of no confidence against her this week.

Currently, we are operating remotely and last night I operated from my boom office of the Democratic Alliance. We are holding meetings virtually, but I would like to see us back at the work. Mpho Phalatse, former or incumbent - City of Johannesburg

Dada Morero confirmed on Tuesday in a Facebook post that he had stepped aside as the mayor of the city, but later made an about-turn that they were still studying the judgment as per legal advice.

