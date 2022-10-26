JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement
Mandy Wiener spoke to Mpho Phalatse - the executive mayor of Johannesburg.
The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, wants to get access to the municipality and mayoral office.
Phalatse exclusively told 702's Mandy Wiener that locks were changed in some offices including the mayoral office within the municipality.
Johannesburg High Court ruled on Tuesday that the council sitting and subsequent unseating of Phalatse last month was unlawful.
Unfortunately, locks have been changed, we were currently waiting for keys so that we can access those offices and start operating but that is telling that people were not operating from the headquarters.Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor - City of Johannesburg
I was told that we don’t have the keys and locks have been changed in various offices. I have commissioned a small team to recover those keys as soon as possible because I need all the MMCs and their teams back in the office to continue the work of running the city and I need to get back to the mayoral office.Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor - City of Johannesburg
She also said that they were conducting virtual meetings with her cabinet excluding Patriotic Alliance councillor, Ashley Sauls - who jumped ship to the African National Congress camp.
Phalatse added that she was conducting meetings with coalition partners ahead of a suspected motion of no confidence against her this week.
Currently, we are operating remotely and last night I operated from my boom office of the Democratic Alliance. We are holding meetings virtually, but I would like to see us back at the work.Mpho Phalatse, former or incumbent - City of Johannesburg
Dada Morero confirmed on Tuesday in a Facebook post that he had stepped aside as the mayor of the city, but later made an about-turn that they were still studying the judgment as per legal advice.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : 702
More from Local
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond
Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.Read More
Over 3000 South Africans reach out SADAG daily, says Operations Director
Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.Read More
Injectable HIV drug widens options against HIV transmission, says expert
Dr Fareed Abdullah said CAB-LA has been proven as the most effective HIV prevention available to Southern Africa because it is ministered every 8 weeks as opposed to the intake of one pill every day.Read More
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
Last month, Jantjies was sent home from Argentina following an infidelity scandal involving the Springok's dietician.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
WATCH: Man breaks down after being sold two fake pistols for $100
A video has gone viral of a man seen crying after being sold two fake guns for $100 US dollars.Read More
WATCH: Mom busts girl helping herself to baby's formula
A video has gone viral of a mom who caught a girl stealing her baby's milk in the kitchen.Read More
More from Politics
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.Read More
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling
"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.Read More
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More
How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa
Family law practitioner Claire Thomson speaks to Aubrey Masango about how these orders work and their repercussions.Read More
Outa: Consultations on Electoral Amendment Bill was a one-way street
Organisation Undoing Tax (Outa) has criticised the bill and added that lack of consultation was not made.Read More
ANALYSIS: There are signs of turbulence for ANC in by-elections
John Perlman spoke to the elections analyst at 'Daily Maverick', Wayne Sussman to understand the significance of the ANC wining its first ward in Mpumalanga.Read More