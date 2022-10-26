Everything you need to know about the Land Expropriation Bill
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to the director and head of Land Reform Practice at Werkman’s Attorneys, Bulelwa Mabasa, to simplify the Land Expropriation Bill for an ordinary person living in South Africa.
Here's what you need to know about the Land Expropriation Bill according to Mabasa.
Simply, expropriation refers to the acquisition of privately-owned land by the state for public purposes or public interest such as building a state hospital, developing transportation infrastructure, or for land reform purposes.
The owners of the land would be typically compensated by the state for the acquisition.
According to the Constitution, the amount of compensation is subject to a number of factors and determined on a case-by-case basis.
These factors include its market value, the current usage of the property, when the property was acquired by the owner, was direct state investment put into the property when it was acquired, was the property a donation, and are there any improvements on the property since its acquisition?
As such, the compensation may be lower or higher than the market value - which can be contested by the owners.
The bill seeks to be able to acquire property without compensating its owners if the land is abandoned, if the land is state-owned, or if the land is held for speculative purposes.
If the debt of the property far exceeds its market value, it is suitable for expropriation.
If the property is used for residential, industrial, commercial or agricultural purposes, it is not suitable for expropriation.
Land can only be expropriated by the state and, thus, cannot be expropriated by private individuals.
Expropriation can only be implemented by the state. So, the state has to acquire the land... In this bill, it does provide you with processes which allow landowners, so, in other words, the people that [using the land], to object to the expropriation, for example. It will also allow them to not necessarily agree on price.Bulelwa Mabasa, director and head of Land Reform Practice - Werkman’s Attorneys
Ultimately, the courts are the ultimate arbiters on what the amount of compensation would be. So, it's very important to understand that expropriation is a state power. It cannot be a power that is exercised by anyone other than the state.Bulelwa Mabasa, director and head of Land Reform Practice - Werkman’s Attorneys
