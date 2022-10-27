How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal to... 29 October 2022 4:23 AM
December Holidays! but Durban may not have money to clean beaches John Perlman speaks to Tony Carnie freelance environmental journalist about Durban’s pledge to clean beach sewage 28 October 2022 5:38 PM
Trauma can cause a victim to finger the wrong suspect, says expert Fourteen suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp were acquitted of rape on Thursday. 28 October 2022 12:17 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Business
Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish The retired trade union leader now revels in life’s simple pleasures of travel, music and odd farming activity in Limpopo – which... 28 October 2022 6:35 PM
Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA Her sterling track record makes it difficult to reckon that she has experienced failure. 28 October 2022 4:52 PM
Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things Though one always thinks of maturity and experience when we look to inspiration, young people in South Africa are also making wave... 28 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stokvel
Personal finance
investing
Property
stokvels
wealth creation
property stokvel
Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
Silindile Lesenyane

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Silindile Leseyane, Chairperson of Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel.

- Stokvels - traditionally driven by short-term investments - are entering the property space in South Africa.

- Bruce Whitfield chats to Silindile Leseyane who is chairperson of one of the country's most successful property stokvels.

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com
@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Stokvels form the backbone of many South African communities, with members pooling their resources towards a common goal.

Traditionally these funds have been used as short-term savings to pay for things like groceries, funerals and for small loans.

Stokvels today are modernising and also moving into "big-ticket items" like property.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Silindile Leseyane, co-founder and Chairperson of Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel.

RELATED: Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

Since its formation just over three years ago, Sakhisizwe has raised close to R20 million, Leseyane says.

It currently has more than 400 members.

She sums up the changes that are happening in the stokvel industry.

Traditionally the common need has been around short-term savings and access to credit, because traditionally as black people we were excluded from the mainstream financial services...

Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel

...so stokvels were more of a necessity than anything else, to be able to purchase those items or to access those short-term credit facilities that otherwise would be very expensive with traditional banks or would otherwise be inaccessible.

Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded people access to one of the cornerstones of wealth creation, says Lesenyane.

Once the money is raised it is channelled towards acquiring investments in property, where the stokvel is really the fundraising element, more like crowdfunding.

Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel

The idea is, property is expensive... but through coming together we are then able to access opportunities and to purchase this big-ticket item.

Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel

Sakhisizwe focuses on residential properties at the moment, but wants to get into commercial property as the next growth phase Lesenyane says.

"We are always looking for properties that are going to be able to generate cash flow for us... student accommodation, Airbnb or short-term letting properties..."

The properties are owned by the Sakhisizwe Trust, with the stokvel members becoming its beneficiaries.

Sakhisizwe relies heavily on the use of technology to manage its affairs Lesenyane says.

Everything administratively, financially, is managed by the app that we use. We've also implemented a CRM (customer relationship management) system...

Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property




27 October 2022 5:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stokvel
Personal finance
investing
Property
stokvels
wealth creation
property stokvel
Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
Silindile Lesenyane

More from Business

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

28 October 2022 10:45 AM

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© merc67/123rf.com

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EOH chief executive Stephen van Coller at the state capture commission on Monday, 23 November 2020. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube

Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit

27 October 2022 6:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

27 October 2022 8:09 AM

It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist

27 October 2022 6:20 AM

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana ahead of the MTBPS on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Picture: GCIS.

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

27 October 2022 5:46 AM

On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with conditions before receiving government support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© choreograph/123rf.com

Financial impact of cancer: How supplementary covers can help save your wallet

27 October 2022 5:01 AM

John Perlman interviewed financial wellness consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, on how to mitigate the financial impact of a cancer diagnosis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle

27 October 2022 4:48 AM

Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'

26 October 2022 8:53 PM

Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa in studio .Picture: EWN/Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish

28 October 2022 6:35 PM

The retired trade union leader now revels in life’s simple pleasures of travel, music and odd farming activity in Limpopo – which he inherited from his mother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nonkululeko Gobodo became the first black female Chartered Accountant in South Africa in 1987. Picture: Nonkululeko Gobodo/Instagram.

Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA

28 October 2022 4:52 PM

Her sterling track record makes it difficult to reckon that she has experienced failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things

28 October 2022 2:19 PM

Though one always thinks of maturity and experience when we look to inspiration, young people in South Africa are also making waves on the global scene and inspiring many along the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © milkos /123rf.com

A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner

28 October 2022 12:57 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one’s relationship without breaking the other person’s spirit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @VisitConHill/Twitter.

Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend

28 October 2022 11:39 AM

Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malignant (2021) Poster. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween

28 October 2022 11:18 AM

In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© merc67/123rf.com

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A VIP protection officer attempted suicide using his firearm and is reportedly still in hospital. Picture: Vie Studio.

People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist

27 October 2022 1:40 PM

Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional healer. Picture: Eyewitness News

Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses

27 October 2022 1:26 PM

Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cancel culture. Picture: Pixabay.com

Is there any justification in cancelling a celebrity?

27 October 2022 1:24 PM

The relevance of cancelling public figures is one of the internet's most hotly debated subjects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family

29 October 2022 4:23 AM

At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Durban beach. Picture: Facebook.com

December Holidays! but Durban may not have money to clean beaches

28 October 2022 5:38 PM

John Perlman speaks to Tony Carnie freelance environmental journalist about Durban’s pledge to clean beach sewage

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police arrested 46 suspects during a crackdown on illegal mining in Krugersdorp and Randfontein on 2 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Trauma can cause a victim to finger the wrong suspect, says expert

28 October 2022 12:17 PM

Fourteen suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp were acquitted of rape on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My Vote Counts logo Photo: MVC

'One vote can make a huge difference for coalition parties'

28 October 2022 11:47 AM

John Perlman spoke to political analyst, Ongama Mtimka about how coalition politics has changed the significance of small parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

UK woman serves family food on tinfoil to avoid washing dishes

28 October 2022 11:05 AM

A video has gone viral of a woman in the UK who served her family food on tinfoil instead of dishes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © retbool/123rf.com

WATCH: Man plunges to the floor while trying to lock up his puppies

28 October 2022 10:52 AM

A hilarious video has gone viral of a man who literally falls on his face while trying to lock up puppies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

28 October 2022 10:45 AM

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 30th annual Joburg Gay Pride parade on 26 October 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN

Pride to continue as planned in Sandton amid terror alert

28 October 2022 6:41 AM

Thousands of pride marchers were concerned whether the event will go as planned following Wednesday's terrorism alert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition

28 October 2022 6:29 AM

On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will have his certificate of recognition handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

December Holidays! but Durban may not have money to clean beaches

Local

Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish

Lifestyle

Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender

29 October 2022 7:31 PM

'Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in SA' - King Misuzulu

29 October 2022 5:15 PM

[PICTURES] Ramaphosa hands King Misuzulu certificate of recognition as Zulu King

29 October 2022 3:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA