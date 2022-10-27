How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Bruce Whitfield interviews Silindile Leseyane, Chairperson of Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel.
- Stokvels - traditionally driven by short-term investments - are entering the property space in South Africa.
- Bruce Whitfield chats to Silindile Leseyane who is chairperson of one of the country's most successful property stokvels.
Stokvels form the backbone of many South African communities, with members pooling their resources towards a common goal.
Traditionally these funds have been used as short-term savings to pay for things like groceries, funerals and for small loans.
Stokvels today are modernising and also moving into "big-ticket items" like property.
Bruce Whitfield chats to Silindile Leseyane, co-founder and Chairperson of Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel.
Since its formation just over three years ago, Sakhisizwe has raised close to R20 million, Leseyane says.
It currently has more than 400 members.
She sums up the changes that are happening in the stokvel industry.
Traditionally the common need has been around short-term savings and access to credit, because traditionally as black people we were excluded from the mainstream financial services...Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
...so stokvels were more of a necessity than anything else, to be able to purchase those items or to access those short-term credit facilities that otherwise would be very expensive with traditional banks or would otherwise be inaccessible.Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded people access to one of the cornerstones of wealth creation, says Lesenyane.
Once the money is raised it is channelled towards acquiring investments in property, where the stokvel is really the fundraising element, more like crowdfunding.Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
The idea is, property is expensive... but through coming together we are then able to access opportunities and to purchase this big-ticket item.Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
Sakhisizwe focuses on residential properties at the moment, but wants to get into commercial property as the next growth phase Lesenyane says.
"We are always looking for properties that are going to be able to generate cash flow for us... student accommodation, Airbnb or short-term letting properties..."
The properties are owned by the Sakhisizwe Trust, with the stokvel members becoming its beneficiaries.
Sakhisizwe relies heavily on the use of technology to manage its affairs Lesenyane says.
Everything administratively, financially, is managed by the app that we use. We've also implemented a CRM (customer relationship management) system...Silindile Leseyane, Chair - Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188182611_close-up-house-investment-concept-hand-holding-coin-and-put-on-the-wooden-house-model-on-wooden-deck.html?vti=m8odaycs3ggh5vues5-1-11
