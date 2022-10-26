'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General of National Treasury.

- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's mini-budget included the news that government has had a tax collection windfall not expected during the time of the last Budget.

- While there's a big bailout coming for Eskom, South Africa IS making progress on reducing debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat.

The mini-budget presented by the Finance Minister's on Wednesday included the welcome news of an unexpected tax revenue windfall of R83.5 billion.

That will help with the bailout Enoch Godongwana announced for beleaguered Eskom.

Bruce Whitfield asks the Acting Director General of National Treasury for his assessment of the progress South Africa is likely to make whittling away its huge debt going forward.

Ismail Momoniat says the biggest headache right now is probably some of the international developments including the impact of COVID zero policies, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high inflation.

"All those factors are certainly going to have an impact on a small open economy like South Africa and other emerging economies."

Then there is the ongoing burden of our own, domestic risks.

Of course there continue to be our own risks... like Eskom which is the biggest risk; we all know about ls how disruptive it is socially and economically.... and of course getting our other state-owned entities back to health. Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

However, Momoniat believes South Africa has begun to dig itself out of what often seems to be a bottomless pit of debt.

The country is going to be running a primary fiscal surplus from next year, he notes.

Of course we still have deficits but it does mean that our revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending. We expect it to be 0.7% next year, and that allows us to stabilise our debt at 71.4% in 2022/2023. Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

Look, we also can't be also that unlucky that everything turns against us. I think we've been pretty unlucky in the past - we still don't have growth at levels that we want and that's still the best way to get more revenue... Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

We have outlined some of the risks to us fiscally going forward... but we still think that on the revenue side we'll do better than what we originally expected next year, even though we don't think that the commodities boom will continue to last next year... Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

