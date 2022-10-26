Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'

26 October 2022 8:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax collection
Deloitte
MTBPS
tax revenue
corporate tax
tax rate
Deloitte Africa
Nwabisa Ruka

Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nwabisa Ruka, Associate Director for Business Tax at Deloitte Africa.

When the Finance Minister presented his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday there was the welcome news of an unexpected increase in the collection of tax revenues.

But was there any indication of an increase in any tax rates or things like VAT in the short term in the more detailed policy statements?

Pixabay.com
Pixabay.com

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nwabisa Ruka, Associate Director for Business Tax at Deloitte Africa.

Related stories:

Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know

Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

On the basis of what Minister Enoch Godongwana said about the sources of the tax revenue windfall, she doesn't see any indications in the short-term of an increase in tax rates Ruka says.

This is a positive move I believe, for all citizens, given the economic situation they're facing in the country.

Nwabisa Ruka, Associate Director: Business Tax - Deloitte Africa

Overall I think it [the mini-budget] has been positive as a result of the unanticipated tax collections, and I don't see any indication of an increase in taxes in the near future.

Nwabisa Ruka, Associate Director: Business Tax - Deloitte Africa

What about the pressure on government in the medium-term for example in terms of the burdens of the state wage bill and the ever-increasing social wage bill?

The state has a balancing act to carry out in terms of how much they collect via taxes and where there is scope for increases in the near future, Ruka emphasizes.

While the corporate income tax rate is expected to rise from next year, Sars is also looking to broaden the tax base she says.

What we've seen in the current economic climate is a focus on increased tax collection, a focus on clamping down on non-compliance of tax payers... so I think government is looking at other means, not necessarily raising the tax rate...

Nwabisa Ruka, Associate Director: Business Tax - Deloitte Africa

Scroll to the top of the article for the interview audio


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'




