Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
The taxman responds to the midterm budget policy statement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:14
How progressive is the mini-budget and how will it affect the economy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:41
National Treasury's Midterm Budget Policy Statement analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:45
MTBPS tax implications
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nwabisa Ruka - Director of Tax & Legal at Deloitte Africa
Today at 18:48
Does the MTBPS leads itself to curbing high youth unemployment rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ravi Naidoo - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Boyan Slat - The Ocean Cleanup
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter - Nick Jonsson, the CEO of Jonsson Workwear
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Jonsson - CEO at Jonsson Workwear
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not hav... 26 October 2022 1:38 PM
Over 3000 South Africans reach out SADAG daily, says Operations Director Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series. 26 October 2022 1:27 PM
Injectable HIV drug widens options against HIV transmission, says expert Dr Fareed Abdullah said CAB-LA has been proven as the most effective HIV prevention available to Southern Africa because it is min... 26 October 2022 12:31 PM
View all Local
JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement The politics within the City of Johannesburg intensify since some offices are being locked out without operation. 26 October 2022 11:58 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema... 26 October 2022 11:07 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
View all Politics
Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know Tough love for SOEs, grants and state capture: the biggest points from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term Budget... 26 October 2022 12:15 PM
What business and labour are expecting from the mid-term budget statement The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, is expected to give the medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday. 26 October 2022 11:46 AM
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
View all Business
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not hav... 26 October 2022 1:38 PM
Why having a team with a high EQ is critical for optimum performance When not handled maturely, conflicts in the workplace can make things feel really awkward and/or uncomfortable for everyone surrou... 26 October 2022 4:36 AM
Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist Mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and substance abuse are believed to be prevalent among South Africans, with th... 26 October 2022 4:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
Truss' exit as UK PM: Her election wasn’t a consensus of the population Following her division of the Conservative Party and plunging UK markets into chaos Liz Truss admits defeat and resigned as prime... 20 October 2022 6:51 PM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know

26 October 2022 12:15 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Eskom
PRASA
Social grants
2022 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

Tough love for SOEs, grants and state capture: the biggest points from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term Budget Statement.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana, amidst a volatile global outlook and with South Africa no longer able to ride on the back of its commodities windfall, has tabled a Mid-term Budget Statement that’s remained true to his tough love philosophy for state-owned entities and no commitment comes without strings attached.

Treasury has listed several long-standing impediments, that continue to hamper South Africa’s economic growth, these include unreliable electricity supply, crime and corruption, inefficient ports and rail network, weak state capacity and high levels of market concentration as well as barriers to entry that supress the emergence and growth of small businesses.

This with the country expected to record a higher-than-expected revenue collection, mostly through corporate income tax, which government says will assist to restore some of its department’s budgets and aid in the provision of basic services to citizens.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Treasury cites the International Monetary Fund’s global growth forecast, which has been revised down from 4.4% to 3.2% this year and from 3.8% to 2.7% in 2023 as a sign of global conditions that will not support South Africa’s growth as anticipated in the February budget speech.

Some of the international issues with a direct impact on South Africa’s performance include the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the further decline in China’s economic growth, the possibility of energy rationing in Europe.

It also lists the damage from the April KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape floods, industrial action across several sectors and widespread power cuts as risk factors on the domestic front.

The finance minister announced that South Africa’s own GDP prospects, which have declined from the 2.1% estimated in February to 1.9.

National treasury says it’s making progress in its bid to stabilise South Africa’s debt burden, announcing that a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of the GDP is projected for 2022/23.

Its also projecting that consolidated government spending will exceed R2.2 trillion this year and likely to rise to R2.5 billion in the next financial year, this as it proposes the non-implementation of budget reductions.

Revenue collections have also exceeded projections, with the tax revenue having to now be revised from R83.5 billion to R1.68 trillion.

The revenue is largely attributed to improvements in the corporate income tax collections, with strong receipts from the finance and manufacturing sectors. This has allowed government to restore the baseline budgets of departments key to the delivery of services, without forcing it to make commitments it cannot afford.

The extra funds will be used to reduce deficit in the current financial year, added to infrastructure projects and directed towards education, health and policing, it will also be used to address fiscal risks which were previously identified such as the wage bill and those associated with some of the state-owned entities.

Fuel levy collections are expected below 2022 budget estimates due to the tax relief provided between April and July 2022.

There is more money in government’s kitty, with R54 billion, consisting of R37 billion unspent from contingency reserves.

STATE-OWNED ENTITIES

South African Airways, the Post Office, PRASA and public broadcaster; the SABC are just some of the state-owned entities that got no mention in the minister’s midterm budget review, but those who made the cut, have conditions set out by Gondogwana who’s set aside R30 billion for arms company Denel, the South African National Roads Agency and railway company Transnet.

The three are identified as important enablers of economic growth but with near-term challenges that called for immediate cash injections.

Denel, will receive R204.7 million to reduce contingent liabilities arising from its weak financial position, with a possible further R3.4 billion to complete its turnaround plan, if set conditions are met.

Government has also committed to further monitor the turnaround strategies at the affected SOEs.

Eskom also manages to get a bailout from government, which notes the unplanned power cuts have increased consistently since 2017. Treasury plans to provide debt relief for the ailing electricity provider, in the hope of easing its current financial pressure.

This will see government footing a “significant portion” of the power provider’s R400 billion debt.

The relief, which is still to be determined is expected to be between one-third and two-thirds of the regulator’s current bill.

Gondogwana says the hope through this initiative is for the electricity provider and the proposed reforms, which include unbundling Eskom into three separate entities, will see it becoming financially sustainable.

Government has committed to making an initial allocation of R23.7 billion from the national fiscus for Gauteng’s contentious e-tolls, but this, like most of its interventions, is to be done under strict conditions.

The finance minister says the unresolved question around user-pay system for Gauteng’s highways continues to have major negative implications for road construction in the country. He’s called for a solution to move the conversation from current debates.

Gauteng government is expected to contribute 30% towards settling SANRAL’s debt and interest obligations, while national government will oversee 70%.

The province will also be expected to cover the cost of maintaining 201 kilometres and associated interchanges, while the additional funding investment of the road will be catered for through existing electronic toll infrastructure or new toll plazas, along with any other revenue source, within their area of responsibility.

STATE CAPTURE

Gondogwana, as he looks to the 2023 budget speech, has given some expression to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday, where he shared some of government’s responses to the report on the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The recommendations from the inquiry, which spanned over four years, are aimed at strengthening institutional, governance and accountability mechanisms in the country.

Gondgwana says his department will be allocating additional resources to the country’s security forces to take the fight to those who threaten South Africa’s peace.

Police will also be supported in the procurement of 15 000 additional constables over the next three years. The department of justice and constitutional development has reprioritised funds to the financial intelligence centre to implement recommendations from the inquiry that looked into wide-spread looting from the country’s public sector.

There will also be additional reprioritisation for court security, replacing computer equipment, procuring vehicles for provinces and enhanced capacity at the Thuthuzela care centres.

While no money is attached to some of these plans, treasury wants the NPA to receive funding for its specialised tax units and the Investigative Directorate, this will allow it to procure specialist prosecution services, appoint forensic auditors and accountants to deal with high priority asset forfeiture matters.

Long term plans also include the establishment of a digital forensic data centre, finance increased witness protection operational costs and to increase human resource capacity at the financial intelligence centre.

SOCIAL GRANTS

The social relief distress grant was introduced as a measure to support low-income households at the height of COVID-19 in 2020, in February it was extended for a year with government now taking a decision to retain the temporary grant, at least until 2024.

Gondogwana says given the large cost of extending the grant, increases to other social grants in the 2023/24 year will be slightly below inflation and other social welfare priorities might remain unaddressed.

Treasury says fewer people now rely on the relief programme, under its social development portfolio, at present 7.4 million people receive the grant.

It says discussions are still underway to consider a replacement for the grant, including ways to finance it going forward but that it needs to be financed with permanent increases in revenue, spending, reprioritisation and or a combination of the to.

In its predictions, if the grant value and take-up remain and if its extended indefinitely, its cost could grow at an average of 8.8% per year, reaching R64,9 billion by 2030/31. Treasury warns that this without a permanent source of funding would threaten the sustainability of public finances.

FLOODS

Recent flood damage in KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape have forced government to consider climate changes more sharply when setting out its budget.

Gondongwana says climate concerns are reshaping the world, including its economic context.

He says South Africa is finalising negotiations on the pledges by the international partner group for the Just energy transition, with cabinet recently adopting an energy transition.

Part of the allocation towards Transnet will be to repair infrastructure severely damaged by the floods and to increase locomotive capacity.

Flooding also had an adverse impact on the manufacturing and construction industries.

GREYLISTING

Gondogwana says government is doing everything necessary to prevent South Africa from being grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Team, this is the international standard-setting body which oversees global compliance with anti-money laundering rules.

South Africa failed to meet several of its 40 recommendations and is now in a time crunch to tighten and amend some of its laws to curb money laundering and corruption more effectively before the February 2023 deadline. Two bills are already before parliament and are aimed at being enacted before the end of the year, the two are aimed at addressing weaknesses in the legislative framework.

The minister says government is investing in capacity to support its efforts, this includes work done by the Investigating directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, which has enrolled 26 cases, declared 89 investigations and had 165 accused appear before the courts for crimes linked to alleged state capture related offences.

He further commits to allocate additional resources to the NPA, the Special Investigating Unity, the Financial Intelligence Centre and the South African Revenue of Service to improve on the state’s capability to investigate and prosecute sophisticated financial crimes.


This article first appeared on EWN : Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know




26 October 2022 12:15 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Eskom
PRASA
Social grants
2022 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

More from Business

Picture: Pexels

What business and labour are expecting from the mid-term budget statement

26 October 2022 11:46 AM

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, is expected to give the medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on 23 February 2022. Picture: GCIS

'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert

26 October 2022 9:04 AM

"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses

26 October 2022 6:42 AM

The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?

26 October 2022 6:26 AM

On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables his Budget in Parliament on 23 February 2022. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...

25 October 2022 7:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to a range of economists and analysts on the eve of Enoch Godongwana's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visits the site in Heidelberg where stolen copper cables, including Prasa equipment, were found on 9 February 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 6:50 PM

Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Land Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt

25 October 2022 4:32 PM

The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the focus on historically disadvantaged farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist

Lifestyle Local

Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?

Business Local

FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses

Business

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe

Politics Local

Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know

Business

EWN Highlights

Godongwana: Govt to implement 3% wage hike to public servants

26 October 2022 4:55 PM

ActionSA: DA to blame if we lose Ekurhuleni

26 October 2022 4:46 PM

Prasa: Resumption of CT central line service delayed by power cuts, vandalism

26 October 2022 3:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA