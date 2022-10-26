Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Over 3000 South Africans reach out to SADAG daily, says Operations Director

* 26 October 2022 1:27 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Sadag
Mental health
Cindy Poluta
mental health awareness
podcast series
South African Anxiety and Depression Group Sadag
Locked and Down
The Reset

Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.

Since the very first level of pandemic-induced lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, more South Africans have experienced a raised amount of depression and anxiety. This resulted in a rapid rise in calls to the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG) since the pandemic changed our world. With each new wave of lockdown, more people reached out to SADAG.

To unpack this nationwide outcry for help over the past two years, SADAG's Operations Director, Cassey Chambers, joins Cindy Poluta in the opening episode of The Reset, a continuation of the Locked and Down podcast.

The Reset is everything you need to thrive in 2023. Cindy Poluta’s latest series gives expert tips for navigating the world beyond lockdown… refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go – but also how to stay safe.

The pair discuss how the pandemic brought mental health awareness to the forefront and how South Africans can begin their journey to improve their mental well-being.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Just before Covid, we were getting 600 calls a day from people around the country reaching out for help. From that very first day of lockdown, our calls doubled overnight.

Cassey Chambers, Operations Director, SADAG

At the moment, two and a half years down the road, we’re sitting at over 3000 calls per day and hundreds more SMSes, E-mails and Whatsapps. People are still being impacted and reaching out for help.

Cassey Chambers, Operations Director, SADAG

Listen to The Reset with Cindy Poluta on Spotify or your favourite podcast app, then chat to Cindy using #TheReset on Facebook and Twitter.

Locked and Down: The Reset is brought to you by Solal. Mind, body, Solal. Visit the Solal website here.




