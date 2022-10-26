Over 3000 South Africans reach out to SADAG daily, says Operations Director





Since the very first level of pandemic-induced lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, more South Africans have experienced a raised amount of depression and anxiety. This resulted in a rapid rise in calls to the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG) since the pandemic changed our world. With each new wave of lockdown, more people reached out to SADAG.

To unpack this nationwide outcry for help over the past two years, SADAG's Operations Director, Cassey Chambers, joins Cindy Poluta in the opening episode of The Reset, a continuation of the Locked and Down podcast.

The Reset is everything you need to thrive in 2023. Cindy Poluta’s latest series gives expert tips for navigating the world beyond lockdown… refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go – but also how to stay safe.

The pair discuss how the pandemic brought mental health awareness to the forefront and how South Africans can begin their journey to improve their mental well-being.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Just before Covid, we were getting 600 calls a day from people around the country reaching out for help. From that very first day of lockdown, our calls doubled overnight. Cassey Chambers, Operations Director, SADAG

At the moment, two and a half years down the road, we’re sitting at over 3000 calls per day and hundreds more SMSes, E-mails and Whatsapps. People are still being impacted and reaching out for help. Cassey Chambers, Operations Director, SADAG

