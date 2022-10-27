Streaming issues? Report here
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

27 October 2022 11:24 AM
by Abigail Javier & Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza
Tags:
roller skates
Golden City Rollers
roller derby
Camino Al Mictlán

Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.

Words and photos by Abigail Javier Video by Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

On an October Sunday morning at Uniao Portuguesa in Turffontein, Johannesburg, children in athletic gear are ready to play soccer on the open field - nothing unusual for a sports and culture centre.

But walking into the court, there's a nostalgic memory from the 90s, when every child would be floating on quad roller skates in the neighbourhood. This time, there were no children at the oval. There are only women called Rose Rage, Dolly Spartan and Pinky and the Pain, oozing badassery as they skated skilfully around the track.

These women are players from Johannesburg's roller derby league, the Golden City Rollers (GCR), at one of their practice meets in preparation for the international roller derby tournament, Camino Al Mictlán, due to take place in Mexico in November.

The GCR are the undefeated champions in Africa, having previously defeated Egypt’s CaiRollers in 2020.

Golden City Rollers practicing how to block. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Golden City Rollers practicing how to block. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Golden City Rollers practicing how to block. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The sport of roller derby was first conceived in the 1930s in the United States, at a time when women playing a contact sport was unimaginable.

According to a New York Times article, feminism is the DNA of the sport.

Leo Seltzer, who is credited as the founder of roller derby in South Africa, said: “This is the only American sport ever created where men and women are equal.”

“The women can see themselves in the roller derby.”

A Golden City Roller league player. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
A Golden City Roller league player. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

A Golden City Roller league player. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The sport’s popularity in the 1970s declined but a modern version was revived in the 2000s by women and spread across the globe.

South Africa joined the sport with the GCR in 2011. Since then, leagues in Durban, Cape Town and once in Pretoria emerged.

Coach Nic Chalmers giving the team a pep talk about the Camino Al Mictlán tournament. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Coach Nic Chalmers giving the team a pep talk about the Camino Al Mictlán tournament. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Coach Nic Chalmers giving the team a pep talk about the Camino Al Mictlán tournament. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

GCR captain, Aimée Plank aka Iron Tyrant, who is also on the board of the directors of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (the WFTDA is the international governing body for the women's sport), said that roller derby is unique.

This is the one sport that the term 'roller derby' refers to the female identifying sport and you have to call it 'men’s roller derby' to refer to the male counterpart.

Aimée Plank

“It’s a space where women have said, ‘we are here to play a physical and empowering sport, this is our space, and we will let you in if you’re nice’.”

Players cooling each other off after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Players cooling each other off after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Players cooling each other off after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Samia Kabeya aka Sam I Slam, who joined the Johannesburg league in January this year, described roller derby as “terrifying but awesome”.

Roller derby often gets a bad rep for being violent, but players insist that it’s a safe sport.

Samia Kabeya plays the position of one of the blockers in the team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Samia Kabeya plays the position of one of the blockers in the team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Samia Kabeya plays the position of one of the blockers in the team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

It's a perspective the players have become accustomed to hearing. Kabeya says while the sport is intense, there is no such thing as "players punching each other in the face".

"I quite like my teeth, I don’t think I would be happy to play if we had to hit each other that hard."

Imagine rugby on roller skates without a ball.

Aimée Plank
Jammer Emilia Domagala taking a breather after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Jammer Emilia Domagala taking a breather after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Jammer Emilia Domagala taking a breather after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Emilia Domagala aka Bugg-Off – a player who has been with GCR since they started – accentuates that there are legal and illegal target zones and rules in place to keep them safe.

GCR captain Aimée Plank. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
GCR captain Aimée Plank. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

GCR captain Aimée Plank. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Plank had never put on skates before starting roller derby.

“When I found roller derby, particularly where I found my space on the track and I found my voice and skills, I realised that this is the kind of sport that literally anyone from any background, regardless of what they look like, can find a space in roller derby,” said Plank. “It will be the most accepting thing that you have ever done. It would be the most empowering thing you could do.”

Plank has previously participated in two world cups.

Blockers preparing to prevent a jammer from the opposing team from passing them. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Blockers preparing to prevent a jammer from the opposing team from passing them. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Blockers preparing to prevent a jammer from the opposing team from passing them. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

So, how exactly is roller derby played?

The WTFDA says that when roller derby was first played, it required a banked track. But nowadays it’s played on a flat oval track, making it possible to play the game almost anywhere.

GAMEPLAY:

  • Each team has up to 15 skaters per side.
  • A game is played two-minute jams, where each team sends four blockers and one jammer.
  • The jammer wears a star on their helmet, and they are the point scorer.
Jammers successfully passing the opposing team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Jammers successfully passing the opposing team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Jammers successfully passing the opposing team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

  • The jammer’s role is to fight their way through the opposition blockers.
  • For each blocker they pass from the opposition team, they score a point.
Players are taught how to fall in a safe way to prevent serious injuries. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Players are taught how to fall in a safe way to prevent serious injuries. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Players are taught how to fall in a safe way to prevent serious injuries. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

  • Blockers on a track are working offence and defence simultaneously – they work to help their jammer work through the opposition as well as hinder the jammer from getting through. They do that via legal blocking zones.
  • They can use their upper bodies, side of the bodies, hips for blocking. They try to hit the jammers off or hold them back.
A mock scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
A mock scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

A scrimmage at practice. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Camino Al Mictlán tournament will be the first time the Golden City Rollers will play internationally together as a team.

“But I think for us it's just the opportunity to go there, show the world what we can do and show that African roller derby is a sport that needs to be supported. And even if we lose every game, we are going to come back so much stronger,” said Plank.

The tournament is also one of the WTFDA’s Back on Track global event series.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, roller derby's global ranking system became outdated because leagues could not play against each other for two years.

“So, we asked to every league that is in the position to play derby around the world, to put on whatever kind of event they can,” said Plank.

“Start encouraging gameplay again without trying to look for a ranking.”

Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

As the GCR players started a mock gameplay, it was enough to pull away children from the action of soccer outside to the combat inside the oval.

“All it takes is interest. You just need to like the vibe,” said Domagala.

If you're interested, GCR says you don’t need to be fit or have previously played a sport to be part of this game.

“You come in, you join, and we take you from day one from where no one can skate through a learning programme.”

“We are here to have fun … Come try. It might be something that breaks you out of your shell,” said Plank.

The Golden City Rollers league. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
The Golden City Rollers league. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Golden City Rollers league. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Golden City Rollers are seeking donations to cover the costs of the team’s trip to Mexico. To assist them, you can access their Back A Buddy account for information.

If you’re interested in joining the league, visit their Instagram or Facebook accounts or goldencityrollers.com for details of when they run intakes.


This article first appeared on EWN : 13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team




