13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team
Words and photos by Abigail Javier Video by Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza
On an October Sunday morning at Uniao Portuguesa in Turffontein, Johannesburg, children in athletic gear are ready to play soccer on the open field - nothing unusual for a sports and culture centre.
But walking into the court, there's a nostalgic memory from the 90s, when every child would be floating on quad roller skates in the neighbourhood. This time, there were no children at the oval. There are only women called Rose Rage, Dolly Spartan and Pinky and the Pain, oozing badassery as they skated skilfully around the track.
These women are players from Johannesburg's roller derby league, the Golden City Rollers (GCR), at one of their practice meets in preparation for the international roller derby tournament, Camino Al Mictlán, due to take place in Mexico in November.
The GCR are the undefeated champions in Africa, having previously defeated Egypt’s CaiRollers in 2020.
Golden City Rollers practicing how to block. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
The sport of roller derby was first conceived in the 1930s in the United States, at a time when women playing a contact sport was unimaginable.
According to a New York Times article, feminism is the DNA of the sport.
Leo Seltzer, who is credited as the founder of roller derby in South Africa, said: “This is the only American sport ever created where men and women are equal.”
“The women can see themselves in the roller derby.”
A Golden City Roller league player. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
The sport’s popularity in the 1970s declined but a modern version was revived in the 2000s by women and spread across the globe.
South Africa joined the sport with the GCR in 2011. Since then, leagues in Durban, Cape Town and once in Pretoria emerged.
Coach Nic Chalmers giving the team a pep talk about the Camino Al Mictlán tournament. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
GCR captain, Aimée Plank aka Iron Tyrant, who is also on the board of the directors of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (the WFTDA is the international governing body for the women's sport), said that roller derby is unique.
This is the one sport that the term 'roller derby' refers to the female identifying sport and you have to call it 'men’s roller derby' to refer to the male counterpart.Aimée Plank
“It’s a space where women have said, ‘we are here to play a physical and empowering sport, this is our space, and we will let you in if you’re nice’.”
Players cooling each other off after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Samia Kabeya aka Sam I Slam, who joined the Johannesburg league in January this year, described roller derby as “terrifying but awesome”.
Roller derby often gets a bad rep for being violent, but players insist that it’s a safe sport.
Samia Kabeya plays the position of one of the blockers in the team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
It's a perspective the players have become accustomed to hearing. Kabeya says while the sport is intense, there is no such thing as "players punching each other in the face".
"I quite like my teeth, I don’t think I would be happy to play if we had to hit each other that hard."
Imagine rugby on roller skates without a ball.Aimée Plank
Jammer Emilia Domagala taking a breather after a scrimmage. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Emilia Domagala aka Bugg-Off – a player who has been with GCR since they started – accentuates that there are legal and illegal target zones and rules in place to keep them safe.
GCR captain Aimée Plank. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Plank had never put on skates before starting roller derby.
“When I found roller derby, particularly where I found my space on the track and I found my voice and skills, I realised that this is the kind of sport that literally anyone from any background, regardless of what they look like, can find a space in roller derby,” said Plank. “It will be the most accepting thing that you have ever done. It would be the most empowering thing you could do.”
Plank has previously participated in two world cups.
Blockers preparing to prevent a jammer from the opposing team from passing them. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
So, how exactly is roller derby played?
The WTFDA says that when roller derby was first played, it required a banked track. But nowadays it’s played on a flat oval track, making it possible to play the game almost anywhere.
GAMEPLAY:
- Each team has up to 15 skaters per side.
- A game is played two-minute jams, where each team sends four blockers and one jammer.
- The jammer wears a star on their helmet, and they are the point scorer.
Jammers successfully passing the opposing team. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
- The jammer’s role is to fight their way through the opposition blockers.
- For each blocker they pass from the opposition team, they score a point.
Players are taught how to fall in a safe way to prevent serious injuries. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
- Blockers on a track are working offence and defence simultaneously – they work to help their jammer work through the opposition as well as hinder the jammer from getting through. They do that via legal blocking zones.
- They can use their upper bodies, side of the bodies, hips for blocking. They try to hit the jammers off or hold them back.
A scrimmage at practice. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
The Camino Al Mictlán tournament will be the first time the Golden City Rollers will play internationally together as a team.
“But I think for us it's just the opportunity to go there, show the world what we can do and show that African roller derby is a sport that needs to be supported. And even if we lose every game, we are going to come back so much stronger,” said Plank.
The tournament is also one of the WTFDA’s Back on Track global event series.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, roller derby's global ranking system became outdated because leagues could not play against each other for two years.
“So, we asked to every league that is in the position to play derby around the world, to put on whatever kind of event they can,” said Plank.
“Start encouraging gameplay again without trying to look for a ranking.”
Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
As the GCR players started a mock gameplay, it was enough to pull away children from the action of soccer outside to the combat inside the oval.
“All it takes is interest. You just need to like the vibe,” said Domagala.
If you're interested, GCR says you don’t need to be fit or have previously played a sport to be part of this game.
“You come in, you join, and we take you from day one from where no one can skate through a learning programme.”
“We are here to have fun … Come try. It might be something that breaks you out of your shell,” said Plank.
The Golden City Rollers league. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
The Golden City Rollers are seeking donations to cover the costs of the team’s trip to Mexico. To assist them, you can access their Back A Buddy account for information.
If you’re interested in joining the league, visit their Instagram or Facebook accounts or goldencityrollers.com for details of when they run intakes.
This article first appeared on EWN : 13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team
Source : Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Lifestyle
People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist
Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people about it.Read More
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses
Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.Read More
Is there any justification in cancelling a celebrity?
The relevance of cancelling public figures is one of the internet's most hotly debated subjects.Read More
'Individuation' - personal journey to finding your authentic self
Refiloe Mpakanyane discusses the concept of "individuation" with clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.Read More
Friendship gets tested over dry wedding
It was tit-for-tat when a young couple fought with a friend after deciding to have a wedding without alcohol.Read More
WATCH: Old school mom refuses to get to rid of her CD collection
A video went viral when a daughter was frustrated with her mother for deciding to keep her CD collection.Read More
It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023
After a three-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back!Read More
Screen Her Save Her hosting fun run for breast cancer awareness this Saturday
Non-profit organisations (NPO), TrailAdventure and Screen Her Save Her, are joining forces for a five-kilometer fun run to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer.Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More
More from Sport
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup
South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won.Read More
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records
Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the most consecutive skateboard ollies.Read More
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title
The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time
South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.Read More
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights
Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.Read More
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer
The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.Read More
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy
Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying, “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day."Read More
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians
Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted 3 years with the national team.Read More
More from Entertainment
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps
The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation.Read More
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend
The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views.Read More
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating
A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59
Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59.Read More