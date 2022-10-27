Financial impact of cancer: How supplementary covers can help save your wallet





Cancer is difficult. It does not only take away physical vitality but can heavily impact your wallet as well.

Concluding Breast Cancer Awareness month, it is important to spotlight the financial implications of this critical disease.

Medical aid not enough?

In the event of a diagnosis like cancer, medical aid will not cover the cost of multiple treatments, one needs a supplementary cover, Mhlongo said.

Because when it comes to dread disease, medical aid is far from being enough protection from a financial point of view. Samke Mhlongo, Financial Wellness Consultant - TNC Wealth Partners

She recommends critical illness cover, disability cover, life cover – which can supplement co-payments.

An individual must take cover out prior to their diagnosis, said Mhlongo.

What we know about insurance is you need to have the cover in place before the insurable event happens. Samke Mhlongo, Financial Wellness Consultant - TNC Wealth Partners

