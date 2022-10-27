Financial impact of cancer: How supplementary covers can help save your wallet
Cancer is difficult. It does not only take away physical vitality but can heavily impact your wallet as well.
Concluding Breast Cancer Awareness month, it is important to spotlight the financial implications of this critical disease.
Medical aid not enough?
In the event of a diagnosis like cancer, medical aid will not cover the cost of multiple treatments, one needs a supplementary cover, Mhlongo said.
Because when it comes to dread disease, medical aid is far from being enough protection from a financial point of view.Samke Mhlongo, Financial Wellness Consultant - TNC Wealth Partners
She recommends critical illness cover, disability cover, life cover – which can supplement co-payments.
An individual must take cover out prior to their diagnosis, said Mhlongo.
What we know about insurance is you need to have the cover in place before the insurable event happens.Samke Mhlongo, Financial Wellness Consultant - TNC Wealth Partners
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
More from Business
Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist
The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments.Read More
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert
On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with conditions before receiving government support.Read More
Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle
Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.Read More
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know
Tough love for SOEs, grants and state capture: the biggest points from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term Budget Statement.Read More