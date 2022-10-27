Streaming issues? Report here
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0

27 October 2022 3:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
State Capture
Judge Raymond Zondo
Zondo Comission

Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.

After nearly six years, seven thousand pages of findings, and more than a petabyte of evidence, we can’t pretend we don’t know about State Capture and the massive impact it had on South Africa.

This past week President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his Cabinet’s 76-page response to the Zondo commission to Parliament.

Ramaphosa wants to ensure that devastating period is not repeated again. But we would be fools to be ill-prepared for State Capture 2.0. We have to learn the lessons from the last decade in the country and ensure the failures in the system that were long exploited are firmly tightened up.

With a potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Team looming, there is now more urgency than ever for these gaps to be closed.

Ramaphosa says that what we require is a “fundamental redesign and review of the country’s anti-corruption architecture”.

“Based on the advice of the recently appointed National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council and the outcomes of a review of our anti-corruption architecture by the Department of Justice, a comprehensive proposal on an effective and integrated anti-corruption institutional framework will be produced for public consultation, finalisation, and implementation.”

In other words, we need an overhaul of all the laws and entities currently in place if we are going to deal with high level corruption in the future.

In his newsletter on Monday, he also said that ‘together we can ensure state capture never happens again’.

It’s not impossible to see a repeat of the grand-scale corruption we saw under the Zuma regime as the Guptas and their network set about siphoning off billions of rands from the fiscus and eviscerating state agencies.

In July, speaking at the Wits School of Governance, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan warned of State Capture Version 2. He said that some don’t want to see State Owned Entities getting back on track as they want to exploit them again.

Many have argued that state capture still exists and those who were key to facilitating the capture remain within government entities.

We have to ensure that we are better prepared for this scale of corruption and looting and that we don’t squander the lessons learned from the Zondo commission. There is no reason not to be prepared.

Ramaphosa knows this and while this degree of legislative reform requires time and wide consultation, it is absolutely fundamental.

Although there was much frustration at Ramaphosa’s lack of tangible action in his speech, we cannot underestimate how important his announcements on the National Prosecuting Authority and the Investigating Directorate are. Ramaphosa confirmed that the ID would be made permanent and that it would have investigative powers. That is significant.

As deputy National Director Anton du Plessis told me on The Midday Report this week, it is a very big deal.

“When read together with the other parts of the recommendations which include a push towards further NPA independence, as well support for bold and innovative collaboration with the private sector, what the permanence does it allows us to create a unit that is easier to attract the best and the brightest out there and also to retain them, it allows us to create a unit with an identity that can stand the test of time. State capture-type corruption cases are not going to go away anytime soon. We need a unit that can build this identity,” said Du Plessis.

This is essentially a return of a Scorpions-like unit. It will have expanded investigative powers which means it no longer has to rely on the Hawks to build the cases that they take to court. The investigations will be prosecutor-led which means a return to the ‘troika style’ of the Scorpions – a prosecutor, investigator, and analyst all working together.

The security of tenure of the ID will also mean that the organisation can lure experts back to the NPA. So much valuable experience and capacity was eroded during the state capture period and without job security, those who left for the private sector would have been reluctant to return.

Ramaphosa also outlined what is being done to improve the current environment for whistleblowers, who have been invaluable in the fight against corruption. The legislative framework currently in place is being reviewed and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola also told me on The Midday Report he expects an outcome on this in the next three months.

It is crucial that whistleblowers are better protected and encouraged to come forward with evidence and in the current climate, considering the example of Babita Deokaran, why would they?

In recent public comments, Chief Justice Zondo called for greater protection of whistleblowers and ominously warned that he feared they "won't be around next time" should there be a repeat of state capture.

"The commission has heard a lot of evidence from whistleblowers. If we do not look after these whistleblowers during state capture, they won't be around next time. Others will look at how whistleblowers were treated and will not come forward. A lot of people are reporting corruption. We must assure that they are properly protected," said Zondo.

"Because to ensure that we fight state capture and corruption, we need to assure that there are people who report it and that the police are capacitated. I can assure you that the judiciary stands ready to do its part to deal with state capture and corruption. The judiciary stands ready, that the Constitution of this country is respected," he added.

That new legislative framework, which could include the financial remuneration of whistleblowers, can not come quickly enough.

There are other key recommendations that need to be implemented – around cadre deployment, procurement, and the electoral system amongst others – to ensure the country is not ripe for another round of looting.

NDPP Shamila Batohi said this week in Parliament that we are not going to be able to prosecute ourselves out of corruption. We have to prevent corruption from taking place in the first place and ensure that systems and processes make it very difficult for crimes to be committed.

But in the event that it does happen again, we can at least be sure that our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system are sufficiently bolstered to respond effectively to complex high level corruption.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0




