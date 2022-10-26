Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
John Maytham spoke to economist Dr Thabi Leoka to analyse whether the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement is an effective plan to stabilise the South African economy.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
A few key announcements were made with mentioning turnaround strategies to recover affected state-owned entities (SOEs).
Godongwana announced that the government will be taking on a significant portion of Eskom’s R400 billion debts.
He also announced the government’s R30 billion allocation towards Denel, Sanral and Transnet.
Moreover, the COVID-19 social relief of distress 'R350' grant has been extended until March 2024.
Leoka argued that the government had to look at the feasibility of its financial implementation.
We need to look at fiscal policy as a verb because it's really in the implementation… are we able to implement? Is government, municipalities, local councillors able to implement the infrastructure drive that’s being mentioned?Thabi Leoka, economist
She said National Treasury is very good at throwing money in into consumption policies and not so much growth.
We also should learn to grow money and that means putting money in areas that will generate growth, investing our money in productive areas of the economy.Thabi Leoka, economist
The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.
Debt servicing costs are the second highest line item in expenditure after education, she said.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
More from Local
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond
Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.Read More
Over 3000 South Africans reach out SADAG daily, says Operations Director
Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.Read More
Injectable HIV drug widens options against HIV transmission, says expert
Dr Fareed Abdullah said CAB-LA has been proven as the most effective HIV prevention available to Southern Africa because it is ministered every 8 weeks as opposed to the intake of one pill every day.Read More
JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement
The politics within the City of Johannesburg intensify since some offices are being locked out without operation.Read More
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
At a shopping centre in Linden, a car's tracker was jammed before the vehicle was seen driving out of the parking lot.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
Last month, Jantjies was sent home from Argentina following an infidelity scandal involving the Springok's dietician.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
More from Business
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 25Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term budget speech: Everything you need to know
Tough love for SOEs, grants and state capture: the biggest points from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2022 Medium-Term Budget Statement.Read More
What business and labour are expecting from the mid-term budget statement
The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, is expected to give the medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses
The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.Read More
Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
On Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More