



John Maytham spoke to economist Dr Thabi Leoka to analyse whether the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement is an effective plan to stabilise the South African economy.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

A few key announcements were made with mentioning turnaround strategies to recover affected state-owned entities (SOEs).

Godongwana announced that the government will be taking on a significant portion of Eskom’s R400 billion debts.

He also announced the government’s R30 billion allocation towards Denel, Sanral and Transnet.

Moreover, the COVID-19 social relief of distress 'R350' grant has been extended until March 2024.

Leoka argued that the government had to look at the feasibility of its financial implementation.

We need to look at fiscal policy as a verb because it's really in the implementation… are we able to implement? Is government, municipalities, local councillors able to implement the infrastructure drive that’s being mentioned? Thabi Leoka, economist

She said National Treasury is very good at throwing money in into consumption policies and not so much growth.

We also should learn to grow money and that means putting money in areas that will generate growth, investing our money in productive areas of the economy. Thabi Leoka, economist

The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.

Debt servicing costs are the second highest line item in expenditure after education, she said.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future