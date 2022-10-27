Meet the SA teacher who taught himself how to code during lockdown





John Perlman spoke to South Africa’s top teacher, Alfred Mokgalka, from the Hoërskool Frans Du Toit in Phalaborwa, in Limpopo about learning to code and how he plans to use it in his profession.

During the hard COVID-19 lockdown, many took to social media about learning to bake, but this Limpopo teacher used his available resources to learn coding, which he is applying to introduce 4IR in the province.

Mokgalka said that he had a lot of time during the lockdown and that his belief in progress in the education sector found him learning ways to elevate existing education systems and resources.

I had a lot of time. We were indoors, and I had my gadgets and everything, so I taught myself coding and robotics, starting from the simplest one, then to the more difficult one. That changed me and transformed me into a new teacher altogether. Alfred Mokgalka, teacher - Hoerskool Frans Du Toit

We can’t remain static, we started with a chalkboard... we need to keep growing. Alfred Mokgalka, teacher - Hoerskool Frans Du Toit

Mokgalka said that they have included coding and robotics in the existing school subjects, adding that the Department of Education also seemed to follow suit.

We have other teachers that are involved in coding and robotics. We introduced this to a couple of subjects and talk about virtuality… we plan to implement this in the whole province. Alfred Mokgalka, teacher - Hoerskool Frans Du Toit

The minister of education mentioned that they also plan on going in the ICT direction. We are already training people on the ground, and we even have training for staff at the school. Alfred Mokgalka, teacher - Hoerskool Frans Du Toit

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.