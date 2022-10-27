SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert





Africa Melane spoke to economics lecturer at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), Charles Adams, about the conditions state-owned enterprises will have to adhere to.

In the statement, the minister said state-owned enterprises will need to adhere to post and pre-conditions to receive government support .

Adams said this was a step in the right direction.

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana ahead of the MTBPS on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Picture: GCIS.

State-owned enterprises received some attention in the budget, with Transnet one of the organisations receiving significant funding and Eskom negotiations continuing.

However, the finance minister made it clear that this funding was not being freely given and strict pre-conditions and post-conditions would have to be followed by the SOEs.

Adams said that at present, we do not know what the conditions are but that it is a good starting point to improve the state of SOEs.

It is a step in the right direction but more needs to happen in terms of the viability of these state-owned enterprises or else nothing really changes. Charles Adams, economics lecturer at University of the Western Cape

One entity that could potentially see significant government support is Eskom, as two-thirds of the entity’s debt could be taken on by the government, said Adams.

Sanral was also allocated R23.7 billion, which could likely go largely towards the Gauteng Highway Improvement project.

