Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist
Africa Melane spoke to Jeremy Lang, chief investment office and executive director at Business Partners.
Giving small businesses access to funding and markets is conducive for operation and innovation.
This is according to Business Partners on ways to improve the outlook on the state of small businesses in South Africa.
Small businesses are struggling to operate and keep up with emerging markets due to lack of funding and infrastructure.
Lang told Africa Melane that the private and public sectors must improve how they assist emerging entrepreneurs.
He also added that socio-economic issues like load shedding and crime continued to hamper the operation of the sector.
If you consider how the shift has moved from operational issues, access to funding, access to market, legislation issues, to real social-economic issues like load shedding, crime, uncertainty, low business confidence levels, it’s almost effectively outside of entrepreneur’s control that are now faced to resolve in their own businesses.Jeremy Lang, Investment officer - Business Partners
I would argue that we need to try and improve from a public and private sector environment, that you make it more conducive to SME’s because they should be focusing on innovating and growing their businesses, but at the moment they are fighting load shedding, rising costs, high level of inflation and it really dampens or hamper’s their ability to grow.Jeremy Lang, Investment officer - Business Partners
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.
Godongwana offered a lifeline of debt relief to Transnet, Eskom, and announced the scrapping of e-tolls in Gauteng.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
