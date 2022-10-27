Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Let's face it, puberty is hard.
The rollercoaster of emotions, the overflow of hormones, the pimples, and the bodily changes.
Often what makes it even harder is young people feeling they can't talk about any of it with their parents, because, well, cringe, right?!
Well, one Dad from Joburg has earned himself high praise for being willing to take himself out of his comfort zone to make his daughter's transition into adolescence just that little bit easier.
A Facebook post in which Sthe Ndashe candidly shared his own fears around his daughter's imminent puberty has received 10 000 likes and hundreds of comments commending him for his positive and honest approach.
Sthe wrote:
"Being a father has been my greatest achievement and yet it comes with scary responsibilities. Last Monday UNA’S classmate had her 1st period, meaning soon she will too. We’ve had the period conversations but clearly, it’s getting real now. So I put together what I think she will need, but mostly assuring her that she’s not alone."
Sthe shared pictures of the care package he'd put together for his daughter, which included a gift box containing a range of sanitary items, chocolate and a hand-written card.
Sthe wrote the following to his daughter:
"Dear Unathi Look, I'm scared but I know that you are not, and you're a strong and wonderful young lady. I want you to know that your body is amazing and that soon, there'll be changes.
As we have discussed in the past what happens, I thought it was time we prepared for your first period. When it happens you'll know that you're not alone.
I'm always here, you can talk to me anytime and we will learn and understand this journey together."
Sthe's post received hundreds of comments in reply, praising him for his kind and open approach.
"We need more Daddies like this," wrote one person.
"Wow, best Daddy in the world, we need men like you. I commend you Daddy, Unathi is the luckiest girl on earth," commented someone else.
And we agree. As far as we're concerned, Sthe, you're a great dad. Period.
RELATED: Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_78829536_menstrual-tampons-and-pads-in-cosmetic-bag-menstruation-cycle-hygiene-and-protection-.html
More from Lifestyle
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond
Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.Read More
Why having a team with a high EQ is critical for optimum performance
When not handled maturely, conflicts in the workplace can make things feel really awkward and/or uncomfortable for everyone surrounding it.Read More
Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist
Mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and substance abuse are believed to be prevalent among South Africans, with the effects of COVID-19 still contributing to the increase.Read More
Car Feature: Advice and evaluations with car enthusiast, Jacob Moshokoa
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Jacob Moshokoa on the importance of valuing your car before a sale.Read More
A gynae's guide to popular contraceptives, ranked according to side effects
Here's a gynecologist's guide on how to pick the best contraceptive to suit your needs.Read More
Joburg Pride returns this weekend, but is there any point to it anymore?
Pride of Africa, also known as Joburg Pride, is returning to the metro on 29 October in Sandton.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
More from Local
Security expert warns SA govt to be wary of US terror alert
The US embassy issued a possible terrorism threat alert on Wednesday, warning people to avoid crowded places in Sandton this coming Saturday.Read More
Meet the SA teacher who taught himself how to code during lockdown
The COVID-19 lockdown, for some, was an opportunity to learn new skills and try out new things.Read More
Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa
Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine.Read More
Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle
Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.Read More
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future
The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond
Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.Read More
Over 3000 South Africans reach out SADAG daily, says Operations Director
Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.Read More
Injectable HIV drug widens options against HIV transmission, says expert
Dr Fareed Abdullah said CAB-LA has been proven as the most effective HIV prevention available to Southern Africa because it is ministered every 8 weeks as opposed to the intake of one pill every day.Read More