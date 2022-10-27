Security expert warns SA govt to be wary of US terror alert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to a security consultant specialising in extremism and political violence - Jasmine Opperman, about the possible terrorism threat issued by the US Embassy.
Is the terrorism alert recently issued by the US Embassy fake or should it be taken seriously?
Opperman tells 702's Bongani Bingwa that the government should take the public into its confidence and provide more information on the terror threat.
According to the expert, the government's response has not been convincing, and people have been left panicked considering big events like the Johannesburg Pride set to take place in Sandton this weekend.
South Africa’s vulnerability and the region’s vulnerability to terrorism has significantly increased. We cannot ignore alerts from that angle, and it is a harsh reality.Jasmine Opperman, Security consultant
Opperman added that SA's intelligence should not be caught napping on such serious matters of national security.
There must be immediate action taken beyond liaising with the CIA or the FBI in ascending substance or refuting the alert on the table as due processes are required.Jasmine Opperman, Security consultant
Maybe this is a red flag, and this is exactly the response by government’s side being seemingly ill-informed on this matter. Where is the intelligence liaison, where are the updated risk profiles on terrorism in Gauteng, in Sandton, by the provincial office? There should have been a far more informative response...Jasmine Opperman, Security consultant
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
