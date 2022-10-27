Screen Her Save Her hosting fun run for breast cancer awareness this Saturday





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of Screen Her, Save Her, Rosa-Marie Cox-Cronje, about their annual campaign - in partnership with TrailAdventure - to raise awareness of breast cancer and its impact.

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer for women in South Africa, with a 1 in 27 lifetime risk.

One of the event's central focuses is to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and breast cancer screening.

Cox-Cronje urges women over forty to make annual screenings through mammograms or breast ultrasounds a habit.

It's so important to make this a lifestyle, to make this a habit, to go for the annual mammogram every year, like going to the dentist... With a mammogram you can't detect [breast cancer] even before you feel a lump. Rosa-Marie Cox-Cronje, Director of 'Screen Her, Save Her

The fun run will be taking place in Centurion at the Big Red Barn on 29 October.

Find out more about the event here.

