Friendship gets tested over dry wedding
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the article, a 26-year-old bride-to-be said that she sat down with her fiance and agreed not to waste money buying alcohol for an important day in their lives.
One of the guests, who is also a friend, thought they were joking when the invitation stated that no alcohol would be provided at the wedding.
The friend's conversation with the bride took an ugly turn when he started using slang, asking how were they supposed to have fun at the wedding without alcohol?
Read the full article here
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : Photo by Craig Adderley from Pexels free to use
More from Lifestyle
'Individuation' - personal journey to finding your authentic self
Refiloe Mpakanyane discusses the concept of "individuation" with clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.Read More
WATCH: Old school mom refuses to get to rid of her CD collection
A video went viral when a daughter was frustrated with her mother for deciding to keep her CD collection.Read More
It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023
After a three-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back!Read More
Screen Her Save Her hosting fun run for breast cancer awareness this Saturday
Non-profit organisations (NPO), TrailAdventure and Screen Her Save Her, are joining forces for a five-kilometer fun run to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer.Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond
Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.Read More
Why having a team with a high EQ is critical for optimum performance
When not handled maturely, conflicts in the workplace can make things feel really awkward and/or uncomfortable for everyone surrounding it.Read More