8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom





JOHANNESBURG - Eight people are expected to make their first appearance in the Middelburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday in connection with dodgy dealings at Eskom.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) told Eyewitness News the group was arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga at the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, and that the case relates to more than R2 billion worth of irregular contracts involving Kusile Power Station.

The ID said the suspects will be facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The unit's Sindisiwe Seboka said the accused were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

"The accused are to appear on charges emanating irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile Power Station valued at over R2 billion."

Koko - who headed Eskom up from 2016 to 2018 - has been implicated in alleged graft involving Swiss engineering firm ABB, which scored a R2.2 billion contract for work at the Kusile power station in 2015.

