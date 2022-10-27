WATCH: Old school mom refuses to get to rid of her CD collection

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: 'Days Of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption' by Ferial Haffajee.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: 'Days Of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption' by Ferial Haffajee.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Today at 13:35
Part 2 of Are we in a mental health pandemic?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Christopher Holt - Psychologist from Life Poortview Psychiatric Clinic
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows -Remember the Tidee airfryer debacle?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues......
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:09
EOH Annual Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Investment Diversification did not work in 2022, is it time to change the way we invest?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Security expert warns SA govt to be wary of US terror alert The US embassy issued a possible terrorism threat alert on Wednesday, warning people to avoid crowded places in Sandton this comin... 27 October 2022 7:50 AM
Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine. 27 October 2022 4:54 AM
Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday. 27 October 2022 4:48 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues. 26 October 2022 5:18 PM
View all Politics
8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested. 27 October 2022 8:09 AM
Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments. 27 October 2022 6:20 AM
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with condition... 27 October 2022 5:46 AM
View all Business
'Individuation' - personal journey to finding your authentic self Refiloe Mpakanyane discusses the concept of "individuation" with clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane. 27 October 2022 9:53 AM
Friendship gets tested over dry wedding It was tit-for-tat when a young couple fought with a friend after deciding to have a wedding without alcohol. 27 October 2022 9:28 AM
WATCH: Old school mom refuses to get to rid of her CD collection A video went viral when a daughter was frustrated with her mother for deciding to keep her CD collection. 27 October 2022 9:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

WATCH: Old school mom refuses to get to rid of her CD collection

27 October 2022 9:25 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Online music streaming
CDs
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video went viral when a daughter was frustrated with her mother for deciding to keep her CD collection.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the daughter complained about why are they still keeping the collection despite being able to use online streaming services.

In response, the mother said she doesn't care and added that she is keeping all of her CDs.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




27 October 2022 9:25 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Online music streaming
CDs
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

Photo by Oluremi Adebayo on Pexels.com

'Individuation' - personal journey to finding your authentic self

27 October 2022 9:53 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane discusses the concept of "individuation" with clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Craig Adderley from Pexels

Friendship gets tested over dry wedding

27 October 2022 9:28 AM

It was tit-for-tat when a young couple fought with a friend after deciding to have a wedding without alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023

27 October 2022 9:10 AM

After a three-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Marijana/Pixabay.com

Screen Her Save Her hosting fun run for breast cancer awareness this Saturday

27 October 2022 9:06 AM

Non-profit organisations (NPO), TrailAdventure and Screen Her Save Her, are joining forces for a five-kilometer fun run to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© masanyanka/123rf.com

Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral

27 October 2022 7:27 AM

Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'

26 October 2022 8:53 PM

Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

26 October 2022 5:42 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stressed student during matric exams. Image: Unsplashed, @jeshoots

Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond

26 October 2022 1:38 PM

Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why having a team with a high EQ is critical for optimum performance

26 October 2022 4:36 AM

When not handled maturely, conflicts in the workplace can make things feel really awkward and/or uncomfortable for everyone surrounding it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

Mental illness knows no boundries, says psychiatrist

26 October 2022 4:29 AM

Mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and substance abuse are believed to be prevalent among South Africans, with the effects of COVID-19 still contributing to the increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

Business Local

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

Business

Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

ANC parliamentary caucus welcomes extension of SRD grant until 2024

27 October 2022 11:47 AM

After US terror alert, organisers of events in Sandton mull cancellations

27 October 2022 10:14 AM

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

27 October 2022 10:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA