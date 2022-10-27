WATCH: Old school mom refuses to get to rid of her CD collection
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the daughter complained about why are they still keeping the collection despite being able to use online streaming services.
In response, the mother said she doesn't care and added that she is keeping all of her CDs.
respect this mother pic.twitter.com/iOpTCe0ICu' BRAD ESPOSITO (@bradesposito) October 25, 2022
