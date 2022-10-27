The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects
Leading the way on The Midday Report today is this morning's arrest of suspects implicated in the nation's state capture drama.
According to the Investigating Directorate (ID) eight people will make their first appearance in the Middelburg magistrates court in connection with dodgy dealings at Eskom. The ID told Eyewitness News that the group was arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga at the crack of dawn on Thursday morning. They confirmed that the case relates to more than R2 billion worth of irregular contracts involving the Kusile Power Station.
Though the suspects have not officially been named by the ID, the apparent big fish caught in the net is former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, who was found by the Zondo Commission to be an integral part of the Gupta family’s capture of Eskom.
Mandy Wiener spoke to News24 Assistant Editor Pieter Du Toit about the events of the day.
It's a good day, but it's hard graft. It doesn't happen quickly, it doesn't happen overnight. And when the NPA decides to go to court, they need to be sure that they've got a winnable case and this is what they now believe.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor at News24
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- What do we know about the alert issued by the US Embassy regarding the Johannesburg terror attack warning.
- SANRAL reacts to the end of e-tolls.
- Krugersdorp Attack: NPA drops rape & assault charges against the 14 suspects
- Mandy's book of the week: 'Days Of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption' by Ferial Haffajee.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0
Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement
The politics within the City of Johannesburg intensify since some offices are being locked out without operation.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.Read More
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling
"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.Read More
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More