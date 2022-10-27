The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 15:50
Property Feature - Journey into Woodwork and DIY
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndivhuwo 'Ndi' Dlamini - Founder of @Remedial DIY
Today at 16:10
How has coalition politics changed the importance of small parties?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst
Today at 16:20
Joburg Pride plans for Saturday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kay Ally -Chairperson of Johannesburg Pride
Today at 16:50
Illegal fishing spurs billions in losses for developing countries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Smith WWF Marine Programme
Today at 17:10
Matshela Koko arrested on charges related to Eskom plunder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 18:09
EOH Annual Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
SA's market darling, Tongaat Hulett to undergo business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:08
South African fine wine, a stable alternative investment asset in turbulent times
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roland Peens - The director at wine cellar
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Scaling a business based on people is likely to limit your growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Investment Diversification did not work in 2022, is it time to change the way we invest?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Latest Local
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA's new, sustainable businesses Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare ne... 27 October 2022 1:26 PM
Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA Treasury said it will cover 70% of the R47 billion e-toll debt which is sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanr... 27 October 2022 12:55 PM
'Private sector has failed SA in fighting corruption,' claims Pityana "One of the discomforting aspects of the conversation around corruption, is that we have not spent sufficient time to dig deep on... 27 October 2022 12:35 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
View all Politics
8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested. 27 October 2022 8:09 AM
Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments. 27 October 2022 6:20 AM
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with condition... 27 October 2022 5:46 AM
View all Business
People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people... 27 October 2022 1:40 PM
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA's new, sustainable businesses Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare ne... 27 October 2022 1:26 PM
Is there any justification in cancelling a celebrity? The relevance of cancelling public figures is one of the internet's most hotly debated subjects. 27 October 2022 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Leading the way on The Midday Report today is this morning's arrest of suspects implicated in the nation's state capture drama.

According to the Investigating Directorate (ID) eight people will make their first appearance in the Middelburg magistrates court in connection with dodgy dealings at Eskom. The ID told Eyewitness News that the group was arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga at the crack of dawn on Thursday morning. They confirmed that the case relates to more than R2 billion worth of irregular contracts involving the Kusile Power Station.

Though the suspects have not officially been named by the ID, the apparent big fish caught in the net is former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, who was found by the Zondo Commission to be an integral part of the Gupta family’s capture of Eskom.

Mandy Wiener spoke to News24 Assistant Editor Pieter Du Toit about the events of the day.

It's a good day, but it's hard graft. It doesn't happen quickly, it doesn't happen overnight. And when the NPA decides to go to court, they need to be sure that they've got a winnable case and this is what they now believe.

Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor at News24

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • What do we know about the alert issued by the US Embassy regarding the Johannesburg terror attack warning.
  • SANRAL reacts to the end of e-tolls.
  • Krugersdorp Attack: NPA drops rape & assault charges against the 14 suspects
  • Mandy's book of the week: 'Days Of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption' by Ferial Haffajee.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects




More from Politics

MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0

27 October 2022 3:49 AM

Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.

© alexis84/123rf.com

'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'

26 October 2022 7:50 PM

South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.

Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

26 October 2022 5:18 PM

A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.

City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement

26 October 2022 11:58 AM

The politics within the City of Johannesburg intensify since some offices are being locked out without operation.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe speaking on the balcony of Cape Town's city hall on the 30th anniversary of the release of former president Nelson Mandela who was jailed for 27 years. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe

26 October 2022 11:07 AM

How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa

24 October 2022 11:42 AM

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the response to the state capture report on 23 October 2022. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa

24 October 2022 5:27 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling

23 October 2022 1:21 PM

"The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to a second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy," said Lamola.

Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP

21 October 2022 12:59 PM

We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

Business

Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral

Lifestyle Local

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

Lifestyle Sport Entertainment

Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses

27 October 2022 3:26 PM

Phalatse: DA-led coalition in JHB working on rebuilding lost numbers in council

27 October 2022 2:51 PM

Reinstate Gautrain worker fired for refusing vaccine mandate, CCMA rules

27 October 2022 2:34 PM

