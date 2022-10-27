Is there any justification in cancelling a celebrity?
Clement Manyathela speaks to entertainment reporter - Gabi Mbele; socio-political analyst - Jamie Mighti; and thinker and social commentator - Gabaza Tiba, about whether the accountability pinned on celebrities is consistent and justified.
From celebrities proclaiming they are 'uncancellable' to stans willing to cancel celebrities every time they have a slight misstep - on whatever side of this endlessly ongoing debate you're on, there's no denying that it does wield some merit in having.
Questions on cancel culture underscore very relevant issues like accountability and responsibility - especially when celebrities act in seemingly disappointing ways.
Tiba says that she expects disappointment from celebrities because they are, at the end of the day, just as human as the next person, regardless of their elevated status.
When [celebrity] is compounded with wealth, we kind of have a hard time seeing them as human beings... What celebrity does, it puts a human being up so high that their disappointment is crushing to us because we've been disillusioned by the fact that they're not human.Gabaza Tiba, thinker and social commentator
Mightie says that because of this status given to them by the public, and the wealth and power that comes with this, celebrities have an innate responsibility to use their platform wisely.
A lot of celebrities have divorced themselves from the obligation of being a role model. So, they still have the status, they still have the celebrity and the fame, but they no longer bring to the market a moral code... I think that has been something that we shouldn't have necessarily overly normalised... If you are going to get all of this power and capital and influence on young, impressionable minds, be considerate of how you use that.Jamie Mighti, socio-political analyst
This brings up questions on how fair it is for celebrities to be put in positions where their actions are scrutinised much more severely than the everyday person, says Mbele.
We all are human and we all have errors and flaws. Theirs are more highlighted... Their judgement is [under] more scrutiny than it is for any ordinary human being... I do agree to cancel culture on several issues like the violation of children... but, now, where is the barrier?Gabi Mbele, entertainment reporter
Scroll up for the full interview.
