Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
The JSE Investment Challenge is a game that intends to highlight the importance of investing and increase financial knowledge among South African learners and students. The Challenge puts the participants’ share trading skills to the test through a simulated trading programme, where teams are given an imaginary sum of R1 000 000 to invest in JSE-listed shares. Amazing prizes are up for grabs for the top-performing teams.
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Vuyo Lee, JSE’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, to discuss this year's event on the Weekend Breakfast. The pair unpacked the purpose of the JSE Investment Challenge and why learning the fundamentals of investment early in life is important.
Listen to the full conversation below:
It’s quite important to drive financial literacy in the country so that learners and students at an early age are able to make the right financial decisions. And use what they know to secure their financial independence.Vuyo Lee, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, JSE
The 2022 JSE Investment Challenge Winners
The winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge competition are:
Income category: Imhotep-ACCP from ACUDEO College Crystal Park, Gauteng Equity portfolio: Maulana Karenga - ACCP, ACUDEO College Crystal Park, Gauteng Speculator portfolio for schools: CHS WallStreet, Claremont High School, Western Cape. Speculator portfolio for universities: Dancing in the Dark, University of the Witwatersrand, Gauteng
Watch the full live-streamed ceremony below:
Teams can register electronically for next year’s challenge on the official JSE Investment Challenge websites for schools and universities respectively. Trading begins in March 2023 and ends in September 2023.
To stay updated, students and learners can follow the competition’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
