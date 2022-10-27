People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to psychologist Christopher Holt on the prevalence of mental ill-health in South Africa.
Mental Health is a serious challenge globally.
Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, and alone and struggle to tell people about it.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) says the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated the impact of mental illnesses such as depression.
The organisation described depression as a common risk factor for suicide.
And according to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 – 29-year-olds.
Sadag says they received more than 466 400 calls since last year January, with one in every five calls being suicide-related.
Psychologist Christopher Holt said people struggle to speak up because of the difficulty that comes with being vulnerable.
Having to do that makes people feel vulnerable and when we feel vulnerable one of the hardest things to process is the unpredictability of the response that we may get from people.Christopher Holt, Psychologist
This is because it is anxiety-inducing to predict the reaction of others.
Your brain is essentially wired for safety, predictability, and familiarity and once those factors are not available, the brain sends distress signals, he said.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/the-phrase-mental-health-on-a-sheet-of-fabric-7005332/
