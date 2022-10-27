'Private sector has failed SA in fighting corruption,' claims Pityana





Clement Manyathela spoke to Sipho Pityana - businessman and ANC veteran.

Businessman and ANC veteran, Sipho Pityana is of the view that the private sector is not doing enough to assist the state in reporting and fighting corruption.

Pityana was speaking to Clement Manyathela during 702's Hanging Out feature.

Since the inception of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, witnesses from both the private and public sectors made damning revelations about corruption and fraud.

I know that the focus of the Commission of Inquiry has focused on the Gupta role in capture but in fact, as the private sector, we have failed this country in fighting corruption. I can give you any number of examples and not just about banks, but also accounting firms that turn a blind eye on some of these things. Sipho Pityana, Businessman

Some witnesses had to receive protection from the police after sharing how companies and officials shielded corrupt activities from being reported.

Pityana added that ethical leadership is needed to mitigate corruption.

The biggest thuggery that is executed with meticulous concealment of what corruption looks like, happens in the established big corporates and we should pay attention to that. Sipho Pityana, Businessman

We are not playing our role in actually promoting ethical leadership in corporates and if we do that, we will go a long way in mitigating corrupt conduct. Sipho Pityana, Businessman

