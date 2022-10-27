'Private sector has failed SA in fighting corruption,' claims Pityana
Clement Manyathela spoke to Sipho Pityana - businessman and ANC veteran.
Businessman and ANC veteran, Sipho Pityana is of the view that the private sector is not doing enough to assist the state in reporting and fighting corruption.
Pityana was speaking to Clement Manyathela during 702's Hanging Out feature.
Since the inception of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, witnesses from both the private and public sectors made damning revelations about corruption and fraud.
I know that the focus of the Commission of Inquiry has focused on the Gupta role in capture but in fact, as the private sector, we have failed this country in fighting corruption. I can give you any number of examples and not just about banks, but also accounting firms that turn a blind eye on some of these things.Sipho Pityana, Businessman
Some witnesses had to receive protection from the police after sharing how companies and officials shielded corrupt activities from being reported.
Pityana added that ethical leadership is needed to mitigate corruption.
The biggest thuggery that is executed with meticulous concealment of what corruption looks like, happens in the established big corporates and we should pay attention to that.Sipho Pityana, Businessman
We are not playing our role in actually promoting ethical leadership in corporates and if we do that, we will go a long way in mitigating corrupt conduct.Sipho Pityana, Businessman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : 702
More from Local
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses
Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.Read More
Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA
Treasury said it will cover 70% of the R47 billion e-toll debt which is sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).Read More
8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom
It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.Read More
Security expert warns SA govt to be wary of US terror alert
The US embassy issued a possible terrorism threat alert on Wednesday, warning people to avoid crowded places in Sandton this coming Saturday.Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More
Meet the SA teacher who taught himself how to code during lockdown
The COVID-19 lockdown, for some, was an opportunity to learn new skills and try out new things.Read More
Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa
Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine.Read More
Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle
Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.Read More
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More