Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday. 18 August 2023 5:32 PM
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis. 18 August 2023 4:13 PM
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt. 18 August 2023 2:19 PM
View all Local
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
View all Politics
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
View all Business
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice. 18 August 2023 2:30 PM
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt. 18 August 2023 2:19 PM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
Rachel Kolisi says 'it's a miracle' Siya will play at RWC after knee surgery Rachel Kolisi wishes Siya and the Springboks well as they depart for France to play in the Rugby World Cup. 18 August 2023 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release. 18 August 2023 10:10 AM
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.... 18 August 2023 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
South Africa
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

* 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Agriculture
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
crystal orderson

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Africa is home to 60% of the world's arable land, meaning that the continent's agriculture has the potential to not only feed its own people but create more job opportunities and increase export revenue. One of the key factors needed for this is private investment.

To unpack how private investment can make a great impact on the continent's agriculture , Bongani Bingwa hosted Crystal Orderson, a seasoned journalist specializing in African content. This forms part of the new Africa Focus series presented by RMB. The weekly series aims to highlight Africa’s innovations and potential growth while answering key economic questions.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Orderson mentions that Nigeria is currently the largest producer of cassava in the world, accounting for nearly 21% of global production. To grow its economy, the country has boosted its cassava production by releasing five new cassava varieties in addition to the 40 existing ones. This helps ensure the country's food security and increases farmers' income.

Orderson also highlights the rise of injera, the Ethiopian food that has gained popularity worldwide, and how Nigeria’s cassava has the potential to reach a global market as well.

Injera is now big all over Europe and America [partially] because of the Ethiopian diaspora. They’ve put in the money to ensure that injera becomes a global health food. I think there’s similar potential for cassava.

Crystal Orderson

Statistically, Africa is home to 60% of the world's arable land. It can meet its own food needs. but it needs investment to create employment and to create economic growth.

Crystal Orderson

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about RMB’s Agriculture Sector Solutions, visit the official RMB website.




* 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Agriculture
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
crystal orderson

More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on CapeTalk

Crystal Orderson unpacks the digital progress that Africa has made and the impact of FinTech across the continent.

Fast-tracking Africa's digital revolution

19 June 2023 4:00 PM

Crystal Orderson unpacks the digital progress that Africa has made and the impact of FinTech across the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa

8 June 2023 11:45 AM

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's Just Transition

1 June 2023 2:08 PM

Crystal Orderson shares efforts to transition to a sustainable economies in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Exploring Africa's growth potential

26 May 2023 12:35 PM

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African countries are facing challenging economic circumstances. Their growth can be very dependent on commodity price movement. It is for that reason that investment – a key ingredient for economic resilience – should be attracted to the agricultural, logistics and energy sectors.

Raising Africa’s economic resilience

19 May 2023 2:44 PM

Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment

16 May 2023 5:10 PM

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The potential of transport and logistics in Africa

25 November 2022 3:06 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how investing in logistics can improve Africa’s economy with the help of investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on 702

Crystal Orderson unpacks the digital progress that Africa has made and the impact of FinTech across the continent.

Fast-tracking Africa's digital revolution

19 June 2023 4:00 PM

Crystal Orderson unpacks the digital progress that Africa has made and the impact of FinTech across the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa

8 June 2023 11:45 AM

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's Just Transition

1 June 2023 2:08 PM

Crystal Orderson shares efforts to transition to a sustainable economies in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Exploring Africa's growth potential

26 May 2023 12:35 PM

Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African countries are facing challenging economic circumstances. Their growth can be very dependent on commodity price movement. It is for that reason that investment – a key ingredient for economic resilience – should be attracted to the agricultural, logistics and energy sectors.

Raising Africa’s economic resilience

19 May 2023 2:44 PM

Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment

16 May 2023 5:10 PM

Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The potential of transport and logistics in Africa

25 November 2022 3:06 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how investing in logistics can improve Africa’s economy with the help of investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

18 November 2022 3:01 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs

[WATCH] Senior church leaders beefing and refusing to shake hands... goes VIRAL

Local

Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Samwu strike: Tshwane ANC says city’s financial woes ‘not a workers' problem’

18 August 2023 9:20 PM

Kulelisonto: Igcine ihlangene iMoonshot Pact, basakhala namanje eMarikana

18 August 2023 9:16 PM

Crime stats reveal schools have become rape hotspots

18 August 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA