Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA

OUTA has welcomed the scrapping of e-tolls as announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.

The transport billing system has been met with criticism since its inception in 2013 and Outa is one of the organisations that have been calling for its scrapping.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Fick said that the system has been always a scam since its inception.

Fick added that the hard work and advocacy of members of the organisation contributed to the fall of e-tolls.

One of the takeaways from yesterday was just being proud of this team (Outa), a very small team that started in 2012 and showed courage to say that there is something wrong with this scheme. Stephanie Fick, Executive director - OUTA

I would like to say civil societies won because all the brave individuals that said that it is an irrational scheme, it is shrouded in some shenanigans, we are not going to get bullied, and despite all of that, civil societies stood up. Stephanie Fick, Executive director - OUTA

Gauteng government will only settle 30% of the debt from the road agency.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the call by the government in scrapping the transport billing system, adding that he will engage residents on a way forward to settle the debt.

