Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
The region and raised concerns about the current food system in countries that are heavily dependent on imported products.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent
Today at 15:50
Property Feature - Journey into Woodwork and DIY
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndivhuwo 'Ndi' Dlamini - Founder of @Remedial DIY
Today at 16:10
How has coalition politics changed the importance of small parties?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:50
Illegal fishing spurs billions in losses for developing countries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Smith WWF Marine Programme
Today at 17:10
Matshela Koko arrested on charges related to Eskom plunder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kyle Cowan
Today at 18:09
EOH Annual Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SA's market darling, Tongaat Hulett to undergo business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Scaling a business based on people is likely to limit your growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Investment Diversification did not work in 2022, is it time to change the way we invest?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare ne... 27 October 2022 1:26 PM
Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA Treasury said it will cover 70% of the R47 billion e-toll debt which is sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanr... 27 October 2022 12:55 PM
'Private sector has failed SA in fighting corruption,' claims Pityana "One of the discomforting aspects of the conversation around corruption, is that we have not spent sufficient time to dig deep on... 27 October 2022 12:35 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
View all Politics
8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested. 27 October 2022 8:09 AM
Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments. 27 October 2022 6:20 AM
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with condition... 27 October 2022 5:46 AM
View all Business
People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people... 27 October 2022 1:40 PM
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare ne... 27 October 2022 1:26 PM
Is there any justification in cancelling a celebrity? The relevance of cancelling public figures is one of the internet's most hotly debated subjects. 27 October 2022 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA

27 October 2022 12:55 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Gauteng government
e-tolls
Medium-Term Budget Statement
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Organization Undoing Tax (Outa)

Treasury said it will cover 70% of the R47 billion e-toll debt which is sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Advocate Stefanie Fick - Executive director of the Accountability division at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

OUTA has welcomed the scrapping of e-tolls as announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.

The transport billing system has been met with criticism since its inception in 2013 and Outa is one of the organisations that have been calling for its scrapping.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Fick said that the system has been always a scam since its inception.

Fick added that the hard work and advocacy of members of the organisation contributed to the fall of e-tolls.

One of the takeaways from yesterday was just being proud of this team (Outa), a very small team that started in 2012 and showed courage to say that there is something wrong with this scheme.

Stephanie Fick, Executive director - OUTA

I would like to say civil societies won because all the brave individuals that said that it is an irrational scheme, it is shrouded in some shenanigans, we are not going to get bullied, and despite all of that, civil societies stood up.

Stephanie Fick, Executive director - OUTA

Gauteng government will only settle 30% of the debt from the road agency.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the call by the government in scrapping the transport billing system, adding that he will engage residents on a way forward to settle the debt.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




27 October 2022 12:55 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Gauteng government
e-tolls
Medium-Term Budget Statement
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Organization Undoing Tax (Outa)

More from Local

FILE: Traditional healer. Picture: Eyewitness News

Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses

27 October 2022 1:26 PM

Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businessman and former unionist Sipho Pityana in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Private sector has failed SA in fighting corruption,' claims Pityana

27 October 2022 12:35 PM

"One of the discomforting aspects of the conversation around corruption, is that we have not spent sufficient time to dig deep on the culpability of the private sector."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

27 October 2022 8:09 AM

It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandton City Mall. © Michael Turner/123rf

Security expert warns SA govt to be wary of US terror alert

27 October 2022 7:50 AM

The US embassy issued a possible terrorism threat alert on Wednesday, warning people to avoid crowded places in Sandton this coming Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© masanyanka/123rf.com

Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral

27 October 2022 7:27 AM

Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jivacore/123rf.com

Meet the SA teacher who taught himself how to code during lockdown

27 October 2022 4:59 AM

The COVID-19 lockdown, for some, was an opportunity to learn new skills and try out new things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa

27 October 2022 4:54 AM

Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle

27 October 2022 4:48 AM

Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'

26 October 2022 8:53 PM

Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

Economist: Consumption outlook from MTBS not sustainable for economy’s future

26 October 2022 6:17 PM

The economist argued that focus should rather be on scaling down the country’s debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

Business

Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral

Lifestyle Local

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

Lifestyle Sport Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses

27 October 2022 3:26 PM

Phalatse: DA-led coalition in JHB working on rebuilding lost numbers in council

27 October 2022 2:51 PM

Reinstate Gautrain worker fired for refusing vaccine mandate, CCMA rules

27 October 2022 2:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA