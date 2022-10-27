Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has an estimated number of 400,000 traditional healers and research showed that 8 out of 10 South Africans currently rely on them for health-related needs.
Research showed that the trade of traditional medicines generated more than R2.9 billion every year. Due to this, it became a major factor in providing income for more than 133,000 people - especially those who live in rural areas.
FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.
According to Dr Phuti Chelopo-Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng, traditional health has sustained the health of many South Africans for some time - which shows the crucial role that Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) can play in healthcare.
Despite this, traditional medicine is still undervalued and largely unrealised. Through its bio-economy, the Innovation Hub offers various strategic programmes such as the CoachLab IKS Entrepreneurship Programme.
The programme provides traditional healers with knowledge and scientists.
FILE: South African traditional healers are practitioners of traditional African medicine in Southern Africa. They fulfil different social and political roles in the community. Picture: AFP
Because of the vital importance of IKS in healthcare, the Innovation Hub plans to prioritise the development of IKS researchers and entrepreneurs through diverse programmes as it aims to educate and stimulate socio-economic development.
“This type of support is essential for stimulating the development of IKS through entrepreneurship training and possible incubation at The Innovation Hub. Through this support, we aim to integrate indigenous wisdom with appropriate business practices that can yield robust enterprises.”
FILE: Traditional healer. Picture: Eyewitness News
“Recognising the diverse aspect of IKS and enhancing the capacities of communities to adjust to change and develop their innovations could significantly benefit South Africa’s economy," said Chelopo-Mgobozi.
“Through the support provided by various organisations and programmes such as CoachLab®, we hope to see traditional medicine practitioners emerge at the forefront of South Africa’s new and sustainable businesses of tomorrow,” concludes Dr Chelopo-Mgobozi.
Organisations like the Technology Innovation Agency and the Department of Science and Innovation will also be providing financial support to IKS-based innovations at different levels.
This article first appeared on EWN : Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses
Source : Picture: Eyewitness News
