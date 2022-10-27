SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare ne... 27 October 2022 1:26 PM
Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA Treasury said it will cover 70% of the R47 billion e-toll debt which is sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanr... 27 October 2022 12:55 PM
View all Local
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
View all Politics
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
View all Business
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people... 27 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Investment
Wine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Parliament R3 million wine cellar
SA wine industry
Personal finance
investing
fine wine
Roland Peens
volatile markets
Wine Cellar
Johan Malan
investing in fine wine

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Bruce Whitfield interviews wine specialist Roland Peens, Director of Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

"Globally, fine wine is fast emerging as a stable investment asset in turbulent times and South African fine wine is no exception."

That's the word from Johan Malan, Head of Brokerage and Investments at Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

© merc67/123rf.com
© merc67/123rf.com

Malan makes the point that fine wines are different to traditional financial assets, which tend to move with stock markets and market sentiment.

"Fine wine returns have little to zero correlation to financial markets" he emphasizes.

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Roland Peens, Director at Wine Cellar.

South Africa has experienced a bit of a fine wine revolution over the last decade or so, Peens says.

Over the past ten years the top wine critics of the world... have been tasting our wines and saying they're world-class. And when you look at the prices compared to the French wines, the Italian wines, the American wines... they really are very well-priced.

Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants

There has been a quality shift, and with that a pricing shift is also happening he says.

We're a relatively new fine wine industry; we haven't had a secondary market trade in fine wine and that's starting now.

Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants

And here in South Africa it's exciting. The winemakers are passionate; they really wear their heart on their sleeve and they're discovering new varieties

Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants

I think that's the difference - we don't have the centuries of history; we're something new and under-valued.

Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants

Wine Cellar's services include cellaring, a rather crucial element if you're one of those wine collectors who can't resist sampling your own wines.

You have to keep it off bounds... Wine Cellar has accumulated half a million bottles of clients' wine in Observatory, Cape Town. This is a huge asset we look after for a couple of thousand clients.

Roland Peens, Director - Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants

And now that we've started the auction platform with Strauss & Co there's good liquidity on these vintage wines. We're seeing really high growth - a 19% compound growth on some of the investment products we offered four or five years ago.

Roland Peens, Director - Wine Cellar fine wine merchants

Peens explains that they put together collections of what they consider the "most investable" collections of fine wine.

These are offered to customers as vintage investment portfolios.

Wine Cellar is just about to release their 2022 edition of vintage wines from South Africa.

The R100 000 package gives a client four years' free cellaring, Peens says.

"We think that after four years it would have accumulated a huge amount of price growth."

For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert




27 October 2022 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Investment
Wine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Parliament R3 million wine cellar
SA wine industry
Personal finance
investing
fine wine
Roland Peens
volatile markets
Wine Cellar
Johan Malan
investing in fine wine

More from Business

EOH chief executive Stephen van Coller at the state capture commission on Monday, 23 November 2020. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube

Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit

27 October 2022 6:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

27 October 2022 8:09 AM

It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist

27 October 2022 6:20 AM

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana ahead of the MTBPS on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Picture: GCIS.

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

27 October 2022 5:46 AM

On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with conditions before receiving government support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© choreograph/123rf.com

Financial impact of cancer: How supplementary covers can help save your wallet

27 October 2022 5:01 AM

John Perlman interviewed financial wellness consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, on how to mitigate the financial impact of a cancer diagnosis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle

27 October 2022 4:48 AM

Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'

26 October 2022 8:53 PM

Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alexis84/123rf.com

'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'

26 October 2022 7:50 PM

South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A VIP protection officer attempted suicide using his firearm and is reportedly still in hospital. Picture: Vie Studio.

People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist

27 October 2022 1:40 PM

Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional healer. Picture: Eyewitness News

Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses

27 October 2022 1:26 PM

Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cancel culture. Picture: Pixabay.com

Is there any justification in cancelling a celebrity?

27 October 2022 1:24 PM

The relevance of cancelling public figures is one of the internet's most hotly debated subjects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

27 October 2022 11:24 AM

Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Oluremi Adebayo on Pexels.com

'Individuation' - personal journey to finding your authentic self

27 October 2022 9:53 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane discusses the concept of "individuation" with clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Craig Adderley from Pexels

Friendship gets tested over dry wedding

27 October 2022 9:28 AM

It was tit-for-tat when a young couple fought with a friend after deciding to have a wedding without alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Old school mom refuses to get to rid of her CD collection

27 October 2022 9:25 AM

A video went viral when a daughter was frustrated with her mother for deciding to keep her CD collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023

27 October 2022 9:10 AM

After a three-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Marijana/Pixabay.com

Screen Her Save Her hosting fun run for breast cancer awareness this Saturday

27 October 2022 9:06 AM

Non-profit organisations (NPO), TrailAdventure and Screen Her Save Her, are joining forces for a five-kilometer fun run to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

Business

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

Business Local Politics

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

Lifestyle Sport Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Another Eskom bailout will have to be conditional, says Godongwana

27 October 2022 8:21 PM

Parliament fire: Deputy secretary Tyawa suspended to begin probe

27 October 2022 7:52 PM

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA