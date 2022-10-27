Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit
- EOH Holdings' turnaround strategy to save it from a corruption scandal keeps paying off.
- The technology service provider delivered a 92% increase in operating profit over the past financial year.
EOH Holdings has delivered a 92% increase in operating profit over the past financial year.
The technology service provider posted its results for the year ended 31 July 2022, on Thursday.
The 92% jump resulted in in total operating profit of R282 million, compared to R147 million for the previous year.
Operating profit from continuing operations improved 82% to R100 million from R55 million in FY2021.
Bruce Whitfield interviews EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.
The Group embarked on a massive turnaround strategy about three and a half years ago.
"It's been a long, hard road but we got on top of it early" says van Coller.
We've had a lot of criticism for selling assets and everything, but we went from one crisis to the next...Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings
It was our crisis, then it was COVID, then it was the rioting, then it was flooding... now it's the Ukrainian war, so in hindsight, the board took exactly the right decision - save the core business and move on, and that's exactly what we've done.Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings
Taking some "no-regret decision" is what helped EOH survive, van Coller reiterates.
R733 million of debt was repaid to lenders during the past financial year.
We've got R1.2 billion of debt, and we've got around 400 of cash... That cash plus the R600 million we're raising puts us in a very good position going forward, and the banks are happy...Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with van Coller
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit
