Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare ne... 27 October 2022 1:26 PM
View all Local
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
View all Politics
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
View all Business
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people... 27 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit

27 October 2022 6:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
EOH
eoh holdings
Stephen Van Coller
company results

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.

- EOH Holdings' turnaround strategy to save it from a corruption scandal keeps paying off.

- The technology service provider delivered a 92% increase in operating profit over the past financial year.

EOH chief executive Stephen van Coller at the state capture commission on Monday, 23 November 2020. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube
EOH chief executive Stephen van Coller at the state capture commission on Monday, 23 November 2020. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube

EOH Holdings has delivered a 92% increase in operating profit over the past financial year.

The technology service provider posted its results for the year ended 31 July 2022, on Thursday.

The 92% jump resulted in in total operating profit of R282 million, compared to R147 million for the previous year.

Operating profit from continuing operations improved 82% to R100 million from R55 million in FY2021.

Related stories:

Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy april 22

Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy oct 21

Bruce Whitfield interviews EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

The Group embarked on a massive turnaround strategy about three and a half years ago.

"It's been a long, hard road but we got on top of it early" says van Coller.

We've had a lot of criticism for selling assets and everything, but we went from one crisis to the next...

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

It was our crisis, then it was COVID, then it was the rioting, then it was flooding... now it's the Ukrainian war, so in hindsight, the board took exactly the right decision - save the core business and move on, and that's exactly what we've done.

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Taking some "no-regret decision" is what helped EOH survive, van Coller reiterates.

R733 million of debt was repaid to lenders during the past financial year.

We've got R1.2 billion of debt, and we've got around 400 of cash... That cash plus the R600 million we're raising puts us in a very good position going forward, and the banks are happy...

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with van Coller


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit




27 October 2022 6:19 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
EOH
eoh holdings
Stephen Van Coller
company results

More from Business

© merc67/123rf.com

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

27 October 2022 8:09 AM

It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

Access to funding & markets conducive for SMEs to thrive, says economist

27 October 2022 6:20 AM

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 affected operations and hit small businesses hard leading to closures and retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana ahead of the MTBPS on Wednesday, 26 October 2022. Picture: GCIS.

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

27 October 2022 5:46 AM

On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with conditions before receiving government support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© choreograph/123rf.com

Financial impact of cancer: How supplementary covers can help save your wallet

27 October 2022 5:01 AM

John Perlman interviewed financial wellness consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, on how to mitigate the financial impact of a cancer diagnosis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle

27 October 2022 4:48 AM

Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com

Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'

26 October 2022 8:53 PM

Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alexis84/123rf.com

'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'

26 October 2022 7:50 PM

South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert

Business

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

Business Local Politics

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

Lifestyle Sport Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Another Eskom bailout will have to be conditional, says Godongwana

27 October 2022 8:21 PM

Parliament fire: Deputy secretary Tyawa suspended to begin probe

27 October 2022 7:52 PM

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA