Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Whats next for the Public protector Inquiry after Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team walk out
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:16
Readiness for the hand over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu tomorrow.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old German tourist is set to make his second appearance in the Kabokweni Magistrates Court on Friday.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:50
After shares in Facebook’s parent, Meta, slumped by as much as 25% in the wake of abysmal quarterly results
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:10
The signs of stroke and the importance of taking swift action
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Annsureeka Ganesh - Member of the Neurological Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Not enough funds to meet Durban’s pledge for Christmas season beach sewage clean-up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist
Today at 16:50
Randall's One Song
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randall Abrahams - CEO of Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 18:09
Gold Fields' proposed offer to takeover Canada's Yamana Gold.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Griffith - CEO at Gold Fields
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Give Her Hope Soaps
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Gunston - Business Manager of Give Her Hope.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Trauma can cause a victim to finger the wrong suspect, says expert Fourteen suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp were acquitted of rape on Thursday. 28 October 2022 12:17 PM
'One vote can make a huge difference for coalition parties' John Perlman spoke to political analyst, Ongama Mtimka about how coalition politics has changed the significance of small parties. 28 October 2022 11:47 AM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
View all Local
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Business
A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one’s relationship without... 28 October 2022 12:57 PM
Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend. 28 October 2022 11:39 AM
Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around wo... 28 October 2022 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend

28 October 2022 11:39 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
city guide
Joburg City Guide
weekend guide

Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Reward yourself with a few entertaining events on offer this October.

Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend

BASHA UHURU FREEDOM FESTIVAL

Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom Music Festival returns to the city for its 10th anniversary! The artist line-up features Blxckie, Big Zulu, Msaki, iPjupo I’ka Biko and many more at Constitution Hill, in Braamfontein.

Click here for more details.

WINEX - THE WINE FESTIVAL

Celebrate all things wine with WineX, South Africa’s premier wine festival.

Wine lovers can expect a taste of the latest vintage vino and enjoy limitless opportunities to meet and mingle with award-winning winemakers and enthusiasts.

Book your ticket here.

OWL’OWEEN PICNIC

Halloween lovers can expect a treat this weekend as Joburg Zoo and Joburg Theatre, host the spooky Owl’oween Picnic fun in Parkview.

Besides the live theatrical performance, attendees can also take a walk around King Kong Skull Island, explore the Magical Forest, see Alice in Zoo Land or brave a stroll through a Nightmare On Seal Street or cemetery.

Book your ticket here.

HOME COMING AFRICA

Homecoming Africa is a Pan-African experience that seeks to spotlight the continent’s musical and tourism offerings.

It will be a celebration of African music, culture and lifestyle as well as the building of a cultural bridge between international artists and local support bases.

Attendess can expect a jam-packed line-up of musical performances from Young Stunna, A-Reece, Amaroto, DBN Gogo, Musa Keys, Felo le Tee, Focalistic and more.

For booking details click here.

JOHANNESBURG PRIDE 2022

Despite a warning of a terrorist attack from the US Embassy the 33rd edition of the pride parade is set to take place this Saturday in Sandton.

Rainbow colours will brighten up the streets of Africa’s richest square mile, with support from prominent corporates in the business district including Sandton City Mall, Mercedes-Benz, Pride Insure, Coca-Cola South Africa, eMedia and Flight Centre.

The march will start from Pride Village at 14:00 and attendees will be guided through the streets of Sandton.

Artists like MsParty, DJ Skye, Atlanta, King B, DJ Imme and Tamara Dey will be gracing the stage with their performances.

QUEER NATION - JOZI PRIDE AFTER PARTY

6Band Events, Boys In Heels and Amish House brings you Queer Nation for One Massive Pride After Party.

Queer Nation is an After Party experience that aims to give a diversified and inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community. It will feature queer talent, from Djs, drag performers, to fiery voguers.

Food, hubbly and refreshments will be sold at the venue.

Tickets are available on Quicket.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend




28 October 2022 11:39 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
city guide
Joburg City Guide
weekend guide

More from Lifestyle

Image: © milkos /123rf.com

A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner

28 October 2022 12:57 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one’s relationship without breaking the other person’s spirit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malignant (2021) Poster. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween

28 October 2022 11:18 AM

In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© merc67/123rf.com

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A VIP protection officer attempted suicide using his firearm and is reportedly still in hospital. Picture: Vie Studio.

People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist

27 October 2022 1:40 PM

Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional healer. Picture: Eyewitness News

Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses

27 October 2022 1:26 PM

Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cancel culture. Picture: Pixabay.com

Is there any justification in cancelling a celebrity?

27 October 2022 1:24 PM

The relevance of cancelling public figures is one of the internet's most hotly debated subjects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

27 October 2022 11:24 AM

Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Oluremi Adebayo on Pexels.com

'Individuation' - personal journey to finding your authentic self

27 October 2022 9:53 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane discusses the concept of "individuation" with clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Craig Adderley from Pexels

Friendship gets tested over dry wedding

27 October 2022 9:28 AM

It was tit-for-tat when a young couple fought with a friend after deciding to have a wedding without alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

Business Local Politics

After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading

Local

Pride to continue as planned in Sandton amid terror alert

Local

'One vote can make a huge difference for coalition parties'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane inquiry committee after lawyers' walkout: 'We’ve been bullied enough'

28 October 2022 2:40 PM

Over 2,000 security guards deployed in KZN ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation

28 October 2022 1:51 PM

JHB City Power calls on police to address vandalism of substations

28 October 2022 1:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA