Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Reward yourself with a few entertaining events on offer this October.
Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend
BASHA UHURU FREEDOM FESTIVAL
Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom Music Festival returns to the city for its 10th anniversary! The artist line-up features Blxckie, Big Zulu, Msaki, iPjupo I’ka Biko and many more at Constitution Hill, in Braamfontein.
Click here for more details.
WINEX - THE WINE FESTIVAL
Celebrate all things wine with WineX, South Africa’s premier wine festival.
Wine lovers can expect a taste of the latest vintage vino and enjoy limitless opportunities to meet and mingle with award-winning winemakers and enthusiasts.
Book your ticket here.
OWL’OWEEN PICNIC
Halloween lovers can expect a treat this weekend as Joburg Zoo and Joburg Theatre, host the spooky Owl’oween Picnic fun in Parkview.
Besides the live theatrical performance, attendees can also take a walk around King Kong Skull Island, explore the Magical Forest, see Alice in Zoo Land or brave a stroll through a Nightmare On Seal Street or cemetery.
Book your ticket here.
HOME COMING AFRICA
Homecoming Africa is a Pan-African experience that seeks to spotlight the continent’s musical and tourism offerings.
It will be a celebration of African music, culture and lifestyle as well as the building of a cultural bridge between international artists and local support bases.
Attendess can expect a jam-packed line-up of musical performances from Young Stunna, A-Reece, Amaroto, DBN Gogo, Musa Keys, Felo le Tee, Focalistic and more.
For booking details click here.
JOHANNESBURG PRIDE 2022
Despite a warning of a terrorist attack from the US Embassy the 33rd edition of the pride parade is set to take place this Saturday in Sandton.
Rainbow colours will brighten up the streets of Africa’s richest square mile, with support from prominent corporates in the business district including Sandton City Mall, Mercedes-Benz, Pride Insure, Coca-Cola South Africa, eMedia and Flight Centre.
The march will start from Pride Village at 14:00 and attendees will be guided through the streets of Sandton.
Artists like MsParty, DJ Skye, Atlanta, King B, DJ Imme and Tamara Dey will be gracing the stage with their performances.
QUEER NATION - JOZI PRIDE AFTER PARTY
6Band Events, Boys In Heels and Amish House brings you Queer Nation for One Massive Pride After Party.
Queer Nation is an After Party experience that aims to give a diversified and inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community. It will feature queer talent, from Djs, drag performers, to fiery voguers.
Food, hubbly and refreshments will be sold at the venue.
Tickets are available on Quicket.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend
