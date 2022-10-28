'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'





John Perlman spoke to associate editor at the Daily Maverick and retired American diplomat, Brooks Spector, on the looming terrorism threat warning issued by the US embassy on Wednesday.

- The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday that terrorists may be planning to attack large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in Sandton, Johannesburg.

- Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the country’s intelligence structures are still looking for concrete evidence.

He echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rebuke of the US government for skipping protocol. In the interim, the South African government has stated that it is looking into the threat of terrorism.

It’s not usual that the US would know these things but that the local country would have absolutely no idea. Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat

Spector said in order to protect American citizens' safety, the travellers advisory issues alerts of all kinds to warn tourists to avoid hostile countries affected by issues such as famine and civil unrest.

The lack of information is also out of the norm as the basic protocol is that someone has a well-founded view based on information of a certain kind that there is a problem, he said.

Consultations between countries are standard protocol unless the country exists in a hostile environment - which is not the case with South Africa, Spector explained.

This is a little different because it announces something that may happen but there isn’t enough information for you, I or anybody else to determine what it actually is. Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat

Nonetheless, issuing the warning is a necessary precaution in the event danger strikes on Saturday, said Spector.

Tell me what would happen if they knew something was off and they didn’t announce it and people actually got hurt or killed. Imagine how that would play out. Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat

Listen to the full audio above.