'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'
John Perlman spoke to associate editor at the Daily Maverick and retired American diplomat, Brooks Spector, on the looming terrorism threat warning issued by the US embassy on Wednesday.
- The US embassy issued a warning on Wednesday that terrorists may be planning to attack large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in Sandton, Johannesburg.
- Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the country’s intelligence structures are still looking for concrete evidence.
He echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rebuke of the US government for skipping protocol. In the interim, the South African government has stated that it is looking into the threat of terrorism.
It’s not usual that the US would know these things but that the local country would have absolutely no idea.Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat
Spector said in order to protect American citizens' safety, the travellers advisory issues alerts of all kinds to warn tourists to avoid hostile countries affected by issues such as famine and civil unrest.
The lack of information is also out of the norm as the basic protocol is that someone has a well-founded view based on information of a certain kind that there is a problem, he said.
Consultations between countries are standard protocol unless the country exists in a hostile environment - which is not the case with South Africa, Spector explained.
This is a little different because it announces something that may happen but there isn’t enough information for you, I or anybody else to determine what it actually is.Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat
Nonetheless, issuing the warning is a necessary precaution in the event danger strikes on Saturday, said Spector.
Tell me what would happen if they knew something was off and they didn’t announce it and people actually got hurt or killed. Imagine how that would play out.Brooks Spector, Daily Maverick associate editor and retired American diplomat
Listen to the full audio above.
More from Local
After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading
Many are on high alert after the US embassy issued a warning of a potential terror attack in Sandton, so how could this affect local businesses?Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses
Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.Read More
Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA
Treasury said it will cover 70% of the R47 billion e-toll debt which is sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).Read More
'Private sector has failed SA in fighting corruption,' claims Pityana
"One of the discomforting aspects of the conversation around corruption, is that we have not spent sufficient time to dig deep on the culpability of the private sector."Read More
8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom
It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.Read More
Security expert warns SA govt to be wary of US terror alert
The US embassy issued a possible terrorism threat alert on Wednesday, warning people to avoid crowded places in Sandton this coming Saturday.Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More