Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
John Maytham spoke to Songezo Zibi, chair of non-governmental organisation, Rivonia Circle.
Former Business Day editor, Zibi, penned five goals that must be met if South Africa is to determine social and moral reform.
He says South Africa needs a new leadership vision, that outlines a common purpose and does not involve the African National Congress (ANC) being in charge.
Zibi adds that the country urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing party.
In addition to a new start, South Africans want to unite and look at solutions that will involve their input and participation.
We all are fighting for our specific interests…I think after 20 years of pulling at each other, people now realise that we’ve got to work together.Songezo Zibi, Rivonia Circle chair
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
