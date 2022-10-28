Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
State of readiness for the hand over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu tomorrow.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:10
Analysis: Ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr. Gugu Mazibuko - UKZN Cultural expert.
Today at 12:15
A twist of events this as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team abandons her.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:23
Adv. Mpofu withdraws counsel for Adv Mkhwebane this at the height of her inquiry. Is this a delay tactic?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst
Today at 12:27
Ekurhuleni programming committee meets to finalise details of a special council meeting where a new mayor will be elected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Alderman Cllr Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC Whip in Ekurhuleni
Today at 12:37
Will the US Embassy Terror alert ruin US/ SA relations? This after Rapahosa visited the US last month?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
Martin Ewi - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 12:41
Organisers of Joburg Pride say event will go ahead this despite US terror warning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: Bev’s Burgers
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Bevan Visser - The owner of Bev’s Burgers
Navashen Irsen - Manager of Bev's Burgers
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Plettenberg Bay – The playground of the Garden Route
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
Upside of failure with Nonkululeko Gobodo
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nonkululeko Gobodo - Caretaker board member at Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA)
Today at 18:09
Gold Fields' proposed offer to takeover Canada's Yamana Gold.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Griffith - CEO at Gold Fields
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Give Her Hope Soaps
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Gunston - Business Manager of Give Her Hope.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pride to continue as planned in Sandton amid terror alert Thousands of pride marchers were concerned whether the event will go as planned following Wednesday's terrorism alert. 28 October 2022 6:41 AM
Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will have his certificate of recognition handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. 28 October 2022 6:29 AM
After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading Many are on high alert after the US embassy issued a warning of a potential terror attack in Sandton, so how could this affect loc... 28 October 2022 5:20 AM
View all Local
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
View all Politics
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
View all Business
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
People struggle to speak out about mental health issues, says psychologist Many people don't know they suffer from a mental disorder and those that do often feel isolated, alone and struggle to tell people... 27 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
View all Sport
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition

28 October 2022 6:29 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
AmaZulu King
AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
Certificate of recognition handover ceremony

On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will have his certificate of recognition handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Africa Melane spoke to KwaZulu Natal Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the importance of this ceremony.

  • The official traditional coronation of the Zulu Kung took place in August.

  • This ceremony is the final step in being recognised by the government.

FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News
FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The certificate handover ceremony is the final step to ensure that King Misuzulu is formally recongnised as the Zulu King and entitled to all the benefits associated with this, according to Mabaso.

This includes the convoy, the protection, the finances.

Nhlanhla Mabaso, Kwa-Zulu Natal Eyewitness News correspondent

The certificate will be handed over by President Cyril Ramaphosa and around 48 000 people are expected to be in attendance.

While King Misuzulu has already had his official traditional coronation and is recognised as the king, this ceremony is the final step in being recognised by the South African government.

The event is expected to bring in a number of high-profile visitors both nationally and internationally, said Mabaso.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition




28 October 2022 6:29 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
AmaZulu King
AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
Certificate of recognition handover ceremony

More from Local

The 30th annual Joburg Gay Pride parade on 26 October 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN

Pride to continue as planned in Sandton amid terror alert

28 October 2022 6:41 AM

Thousands of pride marchers were concerned whether the event will go as planned following Wednesday's terrorism alert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf

After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading

28 October 2022 5:20 AM

Many are on high alert after the US embassy issued a warning of a potential terror attack in Sandton, so how could this affect local businesses?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa received by United States Vice President, Kamala Harris at her official residence in Washington DC where the leaders engaged on issues of women empowerment, global health and global security on 16 September 2022. Picture: The Presidency/Twitter

'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'

28 October 2022 4:45 AM

Retired American diplomat Brooks Spector said that according to protocol, it is unusual that the warning was issued without the knowledge of the host country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional healer. Picture: Eyewitness News

Traditional medicine emerges at the front of SA’s new, sustainable businesses

27 October 2022 1:26 PM

Research has estimated that about 8 in 10 South Africans rely on the country's traditional healers for their primary healthcare needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © wirestock/123rf.com

Scrapping of e-tolls is the 'brave' work of civil organisations - OUTA

27 October 2022 12:55 PM

Treasury said it will cover 70% of the R47 billion e-toll debt which is sitting with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businessman and former unionist Sipho Pityana in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Private sector has failed SA in fighting corruption,' claims Pityana

27 October 2022 12:35 PM

"One of the discomforting aspects of the conversation around corruption, is that we have not spent sufficient time to dig deep on the culpability of the private sector."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

8 people due in court for crimes at Eskom

27 October 2022 8:09 AM

It's been reported that former acting CEO as Eskom, Matshela Koko, was among the eight people arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf

Security expert warns SA govt to be wary of US terror alert

27 October 2022 7:50 AM

The US embassy issued a possible terrorism threat alert on Wednesday, warning people to avoid crowded places in Sandton this coming Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

Business Local Politics

After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading

Local

Pride to continue as planned in Sandton amid terror alert

Local

EWN Highlights

Al Jamah-ah confident Phalatse no-confidence motion will succeed

28 October 2022 11:26 AM

National Assembly rules committee to consider Ramaphosa’s Zondo action plan

28 October 2022 11:16 AM

SSA working hard to strengthen counter-terrorism strategy - Kodwa

28 October 2022 10:06 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA