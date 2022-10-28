Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition
Africa Melane spoke to KwaZulu Natal Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the importance of this ceremony.
The official traditional coronation of the Zulu Kung took place in August.
This ceremony is the final step in being recognised by the government.
The certificate handover ceremony is the final step to ensure that King Misuzulu is formally recongnised as the Zulu King and entitled to all the benefits associated with this, according to Mabaso.
This includes the convoy, the protection, the finances.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Kwa-Zulu Natal Eyewitness News correspondent
The certificate will be handed over by President Cyril Ramaphosa and around 48 000 people are expected to be in attendance.
While King Misuzulu has already had his official traditional coronation and is recognised as the king, this ceremony is the final step in being recognised by the South African government.
The event is expected to bring in a number of high-profile visitors both nationally and internationally, said Mabaso.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition
Source : Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News
