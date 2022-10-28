Pride to continue as planned in Sandton amid terror alert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Kaye Ally - Chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa.
The 33rd Johannesburg Pride march will go ahead as planned in Sandton despite a terrorism threat attack.
The threat was issued by the US embassy on Wednesday, warning that terrorists might be planning an attack in the greater Sandton area this weekend.
Ally says they are confident about executing the event - which will be held in Sandton on Saturday.
Defiance is key... this threat has offered an opportunity for pride to thrive and we need to actually stand out and set ourselves.Kaye Ally, Chairperson - Johannesburg Pride
We are not forcing anyone to come and now there is appeal for authenticity as the LGBTIQ in Africa lives under attack and the world is silent.Kaye Ally, Chairperson - Johannesburg Pride
Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa on Thursday quelled fears that the country might be under attack from terrorists.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also spoke out against the terror warning and slammed the US embassy for failing to follow protocol with the government.
#wewillmarch pic.twitter.com/QXn9gFd6ix' Johannesburg Pride (@JhbPride) October 27, 2022
Ally added that they have confidence in law enforcement to assist with security during the Pride event.
We are comfortable and confident in our authorities because we have always had incident-free events and they have given us a go ahead.Kaye Ally, Chairperson - Johannesburg Pride
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
