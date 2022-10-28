Pride to continue as planned in Sandton amid terror alert

Today at 12:05 State of readiness for the hand over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu tomorrow. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:10 Analysis: Ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr. Gugu Mazibuko - UKZN Cultural expert.

Today at 12:15 A twist of events this as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team abandons her. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:23 Adv. Mpofu withdraws counsel for Adv Mkhwebane this at the height of her inquiry. Is this a delay tactic? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst

Today at 12:27 Ekurhuleni programming committee meets to finalise details of a special council meeting where a new mayor will be elected. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.

Alderman Cllr Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC Whip in Ekurhuleni

Today at 12:37 Will the US Embassy Terror alert ruin US/ SA relations? This after Rapahosa visited the US last month? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University

Martin Ewi - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies

Today at 12:41 Organisers of Joburg Pride say event will go ahead this despite US terror warning. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Sports wrap with Tholakele. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:15 Food Feature: Bev’s Burgers Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Bevan Visser - The owner of Bev’s Burgers

Navashen Irsen - Manager of Bev's Burgers

Today at 13:35 Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 13:50 Travel Feature: Plettenberg Bay – The playground of the Garden Route Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com

Today at 14:05 Upside of failure with Nonkululeko Gobodo Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Nonkululeko Gobodo - Caretaker board member at Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA)

Today at 18:09 Gold Fields' proposed offer to takeover Canada's Yamana Gold. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Griffith - CEO at Gold Fields

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

