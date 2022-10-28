'One vote can make a huge difference for coalition parties'





Political parties in South Africa had been recently subjected to coalitions mainly due to minimum threshold requirements.

The popular belief that bigger parties will dominate certain wards and that their council seats carry more weight has become a fallacy.

Mtimka said that there exists what he calls the general diminishing returns, this is because the value of each council seat is not unique to the size of the party.

He added that the closer the numbers get to the 50% threshold, the higher the value of each seat, causing the value of each additional seat to become less valuable.

The general diminishing returns is that the more seats that a party needs in a counsel, the less value per seat, but the less seats a coalition can be formed, the more value per seat. Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

Mtimka added that the absence of members for those who are in coalitions carries great weight and could cost the coalition parties.

For those who are a coalition, if the member is not present on a given day, the absence of one person has a greater weight in a coalition environment than it happens when you have too many seats above the 50% threshold. Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

Mtimka said that the new proportional representation system considers the diversity of voters.

This representation allows a diverse range of interests to be represented in the council - which is more beneficial than relying on a majority vote only, he explained.

Mtimka concluded that the proportional representation system does however have the potential to trigger the risk of the tyranny of the minority.

Democracy is meant to be a system in which there is popular sovereignty. The will of the people should prevail, our way of counting seats is through a proportional representation system, [which means] that votes you get in different wards, even if you don’t win those wards allows representation in countries, the idea behind it is that for countries with diverse populations you can have a diverse range of interests represented in the council. The one-seat vote becomes a lot more powerful, it is in tandem with proportional representation and forces politics of consensus building rather than majoritarianism. Ongama Mtimka, political analyst

