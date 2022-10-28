



Zola Nombona is the new brand ambassador for Foschini All Women's "Buyel'ekhaya" campaign.

The Mthatha-born actor announced the news on Thursday, saying she is honoured to carry the heritage of a brand she loves.

"From the little girl in Matatiele with a big dream to watching it come true. I am proud to announce that I am the #Foschini brand ambassador," said Nombona.

Buyel'ekhaya

My dream has come full circle.

From the little girl in Matatiele with a big dream to watching it come true. I am proud to announce that I am the #Foschini brand ambassador!!

Im honored to carry the heritage of a brand that I love @FoschiniSA

✨🎉 #FoschinixZola pic.twitter.com/76UPWRyJGx — Zola Nombona (@zolanombona) October 27, 2022

The 30-year-old recently launched her own brand of women's shapewear - Lxve, which aims to drive body positivity by being inclusive of all body shapes and sizes.

The award-winning performer is also well known for her roles in SABC's Intersexions, Mzansi Magic's Lockdown, and most recently, one of South Africa's most popular soapies, Generations.

Fans and friends expressed their excitement for her following the news.

🍾🍾🍾 — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) October 27, 2022

I’m so proud of this moment! Congratulations mama! 🥹🙏🏽 — Ntando Zikalala (@Ntandz) October 27, 2022

Yathandeka gqitha mani wena Zola😍😍😍😍 this is so beautiful to watch💚 Congratulations mami kukhanye ngakumbi ntombi, Camagu💛 — MishMaZPll022 (@MPll022) October 27, 2022

Noticed your montage at Rosebank Foschini prior to this clip: that alone struck a chord with me as something quite unique and rooted in authentic storytelling ✨🫶🏽 I love this for you! — Anam (@emandlovin) October 27, 2022

@zolanombona Yes Sisi secure the bag don't leave anything behind thatha zonke congrats to you and your new family halala 👏🏼 #FoschinixZola — (⁠◕⁠ᴥ⁠◕⁠) (@Love_Lavu) October 27, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Award-winning actor Zola Nombona is Foschini's new brand ambassador