WATCH: Man plunges to the floor while trying to lock up his puppies
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the man is seen trying to lock up his four puppies, then trips on a rock before falling on his face.
Twitter users couldn't hold in their laughter while some felt sorry for the dog owner.
The puppies are winning…😏🤣🥴🐶 pic.twitter.com/pbq5Hp6mt5' Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) October 26, 2022
