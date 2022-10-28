Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Whats next for the Public protector Inquiry after Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team walk out
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:16
Readiness for the hand over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu tomorrow.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old German tourist is set to make his second appearance in the Kabokweni Magistrates Court on Friday.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:50
After shares in Facebook’s parent, Meta, slumped by as much as 25% in the wake of abysmal quarterly results
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:10
The signs of stroke and the importance of taking swift action
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Annsureeka Ganesh - Member of the Neurological Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Not enough funds to meet Durban’s pledge for Christmas season beach sewage clean-up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist
Today at 16:50
Randall's One Song
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randall Abrahams - CEO of Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 18:09
Gold Fields' proposed offer to takeover Canada's Yamana Gold.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Griffith - CEO at Gold Fields
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Give Her Hope Soaps
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Gunston - Business Manager of Give Her Hope.
UK woman serves family food on tinfoil to avoid washing dishes

28 October 2022 11:05 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video has gone viral of a woman in the UK who served her family food on tinfoil instead of dishes.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The mother said that serving her family on tinfoil helps her to avoid washing dishes, especially after a long day.

In the article, Rebecca Cubberly (28) told Kennedy News that her family of 4 enjoyed eating from the tinfoils and it was something fun.

She said after the meal, she was left with only a “knife and a chopping board to clean.”

Read the full article here.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




28 October 2022 11:05 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

