UK woman serves family food on tinfoil to avoid washing dishes





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The mother said that serving her family on tinfoil helps her to avoid washing dishes, especially after a long day.

In the article, Rebecca Cubberly (28) told Kennedy News that her family of 4 enjoyed eating from the tinfoils and it was something fun.

She said after the meal, she was left with only a “knife and a chopping board to clean.”

Read the full article here.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.