The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Gold Fields' proposed offer to takeover Canada's Yamana Gold.
Guests
Chris Griffith - CEO at Gold Fields
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: Will motorists get #eTollmoneyback from Sanral/Govt?
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - As its world Global Champagne Day - here are five times to elevate your experience of Champagne
Guests
Steven Steinfeld - The Joburg Foodie
Latest Local
Trauma can cause a victim to finger the wrong suspect, says expert Fourteen suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp were acquitted of rape on Thursday. 28 October 2022 12:17 PM
'One vote can make a huge difference for coalition parties' John Perlman spoke to political analyst, Ongama Mtimka about how coalition politics has changed the significance of small parties. 28 October 2022 11:47 AM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things Though one always thinks of maturity and experience when we look to inspiration, young people in South Africa are also making wave... 28 October 2022 2:19 PM
A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one's relationship without... 28 October 2022 12:57 PM
Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city's events to enjoy this weekend Here's a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend. 28 October 2022 11:39 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Than... 21 October 2022 8:28 AM
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert "Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back fr... 26 October 2022 9:04 AM
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid... 25 October 2022 8:09 PM
Sunak expected to 'calm the waters' on UK's troubled economy Rishi Sunak was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Sunday after beating rival, Penny Mordaunt. 25 October 2022 10:56 AM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King

28 October 2022 1:23 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Zulu king
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini

Delivered to you every afternoon.

In the wake of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's coronation in August earlier in the year, tomorrow comes the handover of the certificate of recognition by government. The historic once-in-a-lifetime event was last witnessed in 1971 when the late King Goodwill Zwelithini ascended to the throne. On Saturday, 29 October President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially and formally hand over the certificate which effectively symbolises the government's acknowledgment of the new king.

It is the administrative [action] of handing over this certificate. However, it is not the coronation. It's just the handing over. The coronation took place in August, when the king entered the kraal. That was the final cultural expectation in terms of traditions and customs

Dr. Gugu Mazibuko, UKZN Cultural expert

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • A twist of events this as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team abandons her.
  • Ekurhuleni programming committee meets to finalise details of a special council meeting where a new mayor will be elected.
  • Will the US Embassy Terror alert damage US/ SA relations? This after President Ramaphosa visited the US last month?
  • Organisers of Jo'burg Pride say event will go ahead despite US terror warning.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King




Songezo Zibi. Picture: @songzzibi/Instagram

Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko appears in court along with 7 co-accused including family members on 27 October 2022. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'

27 October 2022 5:05 PM

Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko testifying before the Eskom parliamentary inquiry into state capture on 24 January 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects

27 October 2022 11:58 AM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0

27 October 2022 3:49 AM

Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.

© alexis84/123rf.com

'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'

26 October 2022 7:50 PM

South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).

FILE: South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: @sarstax/Twitter.

Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

26 October 2022 5:18 PM

A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.

City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

JHB Mayor Phalatse returned to changed locks at her office after reinstatement

26 October 2022 11:58 AM

The politics within the City of Johannesburg intensify since some offices are being locked out without operation.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe speaking on the balcony of Cape Town's city hall on the 30th anniversary of the release of former president Nelson Mandela who was jailed for 27 years. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe

26 October 2022 11:07 AM

How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa

24 October 2022 11:42 AM

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.

