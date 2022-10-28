



In the wake of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's coronation in August earlier in the year, tomorrow comes the handover of the certificate of recognition by government. The historic once-in-a-lifetime event was last witnessed in 1971 when the late King Goodwill Zwelithini ascended to the throne. On Saturday, 29 October President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially and formally hand over the certificate which effectively symbolises the government's acknowledgment of the new king.

It is the administrative [action] of handing over this certificate. However, it is not the coronation. It's just the handing over. The coronation took place in August, when the king entered the kraal. That was the final cultural expectation in terms of traditions and customs Dr. Gugu Mazibuko, UKZN Cultural expert

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

A twist of events this as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team abandons her.

Ekurhuleni programming committee meets to finalise details of a special council meeting where a new mayor will be elected.

Will the US Embassy Terror alert damage US/ SA relations? This after President Ramaphosa visited the US last month?

Organisers of Jo'burg Pride say event will go ahead despite US terror warning.

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King