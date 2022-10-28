SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
Africa Melane spoke to Jean-Jacques Cornish - political reporter about the latest in the peace talks being held in Tshwane.
Peace talks between delegates from the Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces are expected to yield a positive outlook in Pretoria.
This is the first formal meeting between the two clashing sides following almost two years of conflict.
The conflict began in November 2020 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent soldiers to Tigray after accusing the region's People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking the state's army camps.
Former UN executive and UJ Chancellor Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, and former president of Nigeria - Olusegun Obasanjo, are the key mediators in the talks.
Speaking to Africa Melane, Cornish said that developments remain sketchy as journalists are barred from the talks.
We have heard from Amnesty International now that talks began on Monday, and they will finish on Sunday as both sides are guilty of war crimes. It is very difficult to say because we are logged out of those talks and the cars are going in and out as we are standing outside the fence as journalists.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Political reporter
He added that calls to monitor social media against hate speech top the agenda during the talks.
We are hearing that they are saying there is a call on social media to control hate speech that could stir tempers and Twitter also has become a battle ground for the control of the narrative on this conflict.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Political reporter
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : @jjcornish/ Twitter
