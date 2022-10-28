A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner
The sexual gratification gap, among many other gender gaps, has historically favoured men.
Fortunately for some individuals, research shows that after men, lesbian women report the most orgasms during sex.
Now, no matter where you lie on the spectrum, or with whom you lie – sexual dissatisfaction is unanimously received as unpleasant.
Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one’s relationship without breaking the other person’s spirit.
Davidson said intimacy should be seen as a negotiation, a conversation. One must communicate their sexual needs in a transparent and gentle manner.
We have to manage our own pleasure, no one knows the pleasure that we seek without us communicating it. I can’t give you the directions to my map if I don’t know the directions, I am giving you.Nu Davidson, Relationship coach
It is important to manage expectations, she said.
Modelling sexual intimacy on what you have seen when viewing pornography is not a realistic guide on real life.
If you model your intimacy and your sexual interaction off of porn, that’s like earning how to drive off of watching Fast and Furious.Nu Davidson, Relationship coach
Listen to the full audio above for more.
