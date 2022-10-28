Trauma can cause a victim to finger the wrong suspect, says expert





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Gareth Newman - head of the justice and violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies.

Gareth Newman is of the view that trauma has the effect of getting victims to point out the wrong people for a crime they did not commit.

Newman was speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa about the state of policing and security within the police force.

The question around policing and conviction comes after rape charges against 14 suspects who were acquitted after being arrested over the gang rape of a music video cast and crew in Krugersdorp.

The arrested suspects are now charged with being in the country illegally by the National Prosecuting Authority.

In this matter, Newman said that at times trauma plays a role in getting the victim to point out the wrong person for a crime.

It is not unusual to have a situation, internationally where police arrest people and later turns out there is not enough evidence to lead them to a crime to ensure conviction. Gareth Newman, head of justice and violence - Institute for Security Studies

But I think in the South African situation and what we have seen in the last decade despite big increases in the police budget, we have seen a big reduction in the ability to solve crime, robbery and rape. Gareth Newman, head of justice and violence - Institute for Security Studies

He added conflict within the police force continues to make it difficult to formulate strategies to combat crimes and lead to successful convictions.

There are quite fundamental challenges facing the police services and what the director of prosecution termed as crisis from top management and despite the big budget increases, the turmoil at the top of the organisation has not been working in a coherent strategic way. Gareth Newman, Head of justice and violence - Institute for Security Studies

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.